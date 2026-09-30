Abu Muslim Farah beat Omar Zawak Herat 4-0 in Afghanistan Champions League

Abu Muslim Farah beat Omar Zawak Herat 4-0 in the 30th match of the sixth season of the Roshan Afghanistan Champions League, delivering an impressive performance.

The match was played today (Wednesday) at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium.

Samiullah Naderi scored Abu Muslim Farah’s opening goal in the final minutes of the first half.

Abu Muslim Farah continued their attacking play in the second half, with Aman Sardari scoring the team’s second goal in the 69th minute with a spectacular header.

Omid Rajabi and Mirois Ghafouri then added two more goals to complete a 4-0 victory for Abu Muslim Farah.

Amanullah Sardari, captain of Abu Muslim Farah, was named Player of the Match against Omar Zawak Herat.

Abu Muslim Farah will face Ariana Khost in their next match on October 2, while Omar Zawak Herat will take on Istiqlal Kabul on the same day.

The sixth season of the Roshan Afghanistan Champions League is being broadcast live on Ariana Television.