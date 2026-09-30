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ACB launches nationwide fast-bowling talent hunt

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4 hours ago

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The Afghanistan Cricket Board’s High Performance Center is set to launch a nationwide fast-bowling talent identification program, titled “Afghan Thunder,” across several provinces throughout October.

According to the ACB, the program will begin in Kunduz on October 4, with assessments continuing in Herat, Kandahar, Kabul, Khost, Paktia and Kunar before concluding in Nangarhar on October 27.

The board says eligible participants must be between 19 and 26 years old, at least 180 centimeters tall, hold a valid electronic National ID (e-Tazkira) and be capable of bowling at speeds of at least 140 kilometers per hour.

The assessment schedule is as follows: Kunduz on October 4–5, Herat on October 9–10, Kandahar on October 12, Kabul on October 14–15, Khost on October 19, Paktia on October 21, Kunar on October 25 and Nangarhar on October 27.

The ACB has encouraged eligible players who believe they have the potential to develop into high-level fast bowlers to take part in the Afghan Thunder Fast-Bowling Talent Hunt Program on the designated dates.

The board says the initiative aims to identify promising fast-bowling talent from across Afghanistan and provide talented players with a pathway into the country’s high-performance cricket system.

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Abu Muslim Farah beat Omar Zawak Herat 4-0 in Afghanistan Champions League

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2 hours ago

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September 30, 2026

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Abu Muslim Farah beat Omar Zawak Herat 4-0 in the 30th match of the sixth season of the Roshan Afghanistan Champions League, delivering an impressive performance.

The match was played today (Wednesday) at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium.

Samiullah Naderi scored Abu Muslim Farah’s opening goal in the final minutes of the first half.

Abu Muslim Farah continued their attacking play in the second half, with Aman Sardari scoring the team’s second goal in the 69th minute with a spectacular header.

Omid Rajabi and Mirois Ghafouri then added two more goals to complete a 4-0 victory for Abu Muslim Farah.

Amanullah Sardari, captain of Abu Muslim Farah, was named Player of the Match against Omar Zawak Herat.

Abu Muslim Farah will face Ariana Khost in their next match on October 2, while Omar Zawak Herat will take on Istiqlal Kabul on the same day.

The sixth season of the Roshan Afghanistan Champions League is being broadcast live on Ariana Television.

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Afghanistan Champions League: Toofan Herat and Aino Mina Kandahar draw 1-1

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23 hours ago

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September 29, 2026

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Toofan Herat and Aino Mina Kandahar drew 1-1 in the 29th match of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan on Tuesday.

Enayatullah Koohi scored the opening goal for Toofan Herat in the first half, but Ahmad Nabi Moqaddas equalized for Aino Mina Kandahar in the 32nd minute.

Both teams created chances to score in the second half, but neither side was able to find the net, and the match ended 1-1.

Toofan Herat committed 12 fouls and received one yellow card, while Aino Mina Kandahar committed 16 fouls and received two yellow cards.

Toofan Herat will face Arman FC in their next match on October 1, while Aino Mina Kandahar will take on Abu Muslim Farah on October 2.

The sixth season of the Roshan Afghanistan Champions League is being broadcast live on Ariana Television.

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Istiqlal Kabul beat Khurasan Faryab 2-0 with late goals

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1 day ago

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September 29, 2026

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Istiqlal Kabul defeated Khurasan Faryab 2-0 in the 28th match of the sixth season of the Afghanistan Champions League in Kabul on Tuesday.

The match was played at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium, with both sides creating several chances in the first half. However, neither team was able to break the deadlock before the interval.

The game remained closely contested throughout the second half before Istiqlal Kabul finally took the lead in the 90th minute. Nadim Naeemi found the net with a close-range strike.

Haroon Noori then doubled Istiqlal Kabul’s advantage in stoppage time to secure a 2-0 victory.

Khurasan Faryab committed 10 fouls and received four yellow cards, while Istiqlal Kabul were penalised for six fouls.

Istiqlal Kabul will face Omar Zawak Herat on October 2, while Khurasan Faryab will meet Ariana Khost on October 1.

The sixth season of the Roshan Afghanistan Champions League is being broadcast live on Ariana Television.

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