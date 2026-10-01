Karzai condemns Pakistani airstrikes on Kunar and Helmand

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has strongly condemned recent Pakistani airstrikes on residential areas in Kunar and Helmand provinces, saying the attacks resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children.

In a statement, Karzai expressed condolences to the families of those killed and wished a swift recovery to those injured.

Karzai described the actions by Pakistani forces as a violation of Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, stressing that Afghans would stand united in defending their country against foreign aggression.

He also called on Pakistan’s leaders to review what he described as confrontational and hostile policies toward Afghanistan, urging Islamabad to avoid actions that harm Afghan civilians.

Karzai further called for an end to the promotion of extremism and division, and urged Pakistan to engage with Afghanistan on the basis of good-neighborly relations and civilized cooperation.