Pakistani airstrikes kill nine Afghan civilians, injure 11

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said on Thursday Pakistani aircraft carried out airstrikes on civilian homes in Kunar and Helmand provinces last night, killing nine Afghan civilians, including women and children.

IEA spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on X that the strikes targeted the Chogam area of Shultan district in Kunar and the Safar area of Garmser district in Helmand.

According to Mujahid, 11 other people were injured and three homes were destroyed in the attacks.

He condemned the strikes as an act of aggression and a crime, saying they violated all accepted principles.