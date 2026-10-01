Da Afghanistan Bank reports increase in public bank deposits

Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) says public deposits in the country’s banks have increased this year, with significant progress also recorded in the banking sector.

Sediqullah Khalid, First Deputy Governor of DAB, made the remarks at a meeting of the bank’s Supreme Council, saying the increase in deposits reflects greater stability in the banking sector and increased public confidence in the country’s banking system.

The meeting discussed the country’s monetary policies, the current condition of the banking sector, the development of Islamic banking, the expansion of electronic banking, and broader public access to financial services.

Khalid emphasized the implementation of effective monetary policies, assessment of the banking sector, continued efforts to develop Islamic banking, expansion of electronic banking, and improving public access to financial services.

He also highlighted the stability of the Afghan afghani, saying that despite global economic challenges, the currency had maintained its stability over the past year compared with many regional and international currencies.

According to Khalid, the stability of the afghani reflects the effectiveness of DAB’s well-calibrated and targeted monetary policies.