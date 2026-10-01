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Trump: Unlike Afghanistan, US took all equipment from Iraq

Trump said the withdrawal from Iraq marked the end of what he described as a costly military involvement, adding that he had set a clear mission and instructed commanders to complete it without allowing the US presence to become permanent.

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US President Donald Trump on Wednesday compared the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq with the 2021 US withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying military equipment had been left behind in Afghanistan, while US forces leaving Iraq took their equipment with them.

Speaking at a White House event, Trump referred to the final departure of US-led coalition forces and equipment from Erbil Air Base in northern Iraq, which marked the end of the US military mission against Daesh in Iraq.

“I said, take a little longer. Take everyone. We left all of the equipment, if you remember, in Afghanistan. Everything was left behind,” Trump said.

“I said, ‘I want every screw taken. If there’s a screw lying on the ground, take it. If we have a canvas tent, take it.’ We took everything,” he added.

He also mentioned the August 2021 attack at Kabul airport that killed 13 US soldiers.

Trump said he had become acquainted with the families of the US service members killed in the attack and also highlighted those who were seriously wounded.

“What happened to those—to their children should never have been allowed to happen,” he said, adding that 48 wounded service members were severely injured and “never get mentioned.”

Trump said the withdrawal from Iraq marked the end of what he described as a costly military involvement, adding that he had set a clear mission and instructed commanders to complete it without allowing the US presence to become permanent.

The US military announced on Wednesday that its forces and equipment had completed an orderly departure from Erbil Air Base, formally ending Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq. The US-led mission began in 2014 to fight Daesh after the group seized large areas of Iraq and Syria. The US is continuing its counter-Daesh mission in Syria from a headquarters in Jordan.

Trump said the US had entered Iraq to fight the Islamic State and that the group no longer controlled a territorial “caliphate.”

“We came to fight a caliphate, and there is no longer a caliphate, so we are going home indeed,” he said.

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Karzai condemns Pakistani airstrikes on Kunar and Helmand

In a statement, Karzai expressed condolences to the families of those killed and wished a swift recovery to those injured.

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October 1, 2026

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Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has strongly condemned recent Pakistani airstrikes on residential areas in Kunar and Helmand provinces, saying the attacks resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children.

In a statement, Karzai expressed condolences to the families of those killed and wished a swift recovery to those injured.

Karzai described the actions by Pakistani forces as a violation of Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, stressing that Afghans would stand united in defending their country against foreign aggression.

He also called on Pakistan’s leaders to review what he described as confrontational and hostile policies toward Afghanistan, urging Islamabad to avoid actions that harm Afghan civilians.

Karzai further called for an end to the promotion of extremism and division, and urged Pakistan to engage with Afghanistan on the basis of good-neighborly relations and civilized cooperation.

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Moscow to host 8th meeting of Afghanistan consultations on October 5

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to address the participants during the consultations.

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October 1, 2026

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The eighth round of the Moscow Format consultations on Afghanistan will be held in Moscow on October 5, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Wednesday.

The meeting will bring together special representatives and senior officials from Afghanistan, Russia, China, Iran, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Belarus and Egypt have also been invited to participate as guest countries, Zakharova said during a briefing.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to address the participants during the consultations.

According to Zakharova, the Afghan delegation will be led by Afghanistan’s foreign minister, who is also scheduled to hold a separate meeting with Lavrov on the sidelines of the event.

The bilateral talks are expected to focus on current issues related to cooperation between Russia and Afghanistan.

At the broader consultations, participants are expected to discuss political and economic cooperation between Afghanistan and regional countries, as well as efforts to strengthen regional cooperation in combating terrorism and drug trafficking.

A joint statement is expected to be adopted at the conclusion of the meeting, Zakharova said.

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Da Afghanistan Bank reports increase in public bank deposits

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October 1, 2026

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Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) says public deposits in the country’s banks have increased this year, with significant progress also recorded in the banking sector.

Sediqullah Khalid, First Deputy Governor of DAB, made the remarks at a meeting of the bank’s Supreme Council, saying the increase in deposits reflects greater stability in the banking sector and increased public confidence in the country’s banking system.

The meeting discussed the country’s monetary policies, the current condition of the banking sector, the development of Islamic banking, the expansion of electronic banking, and broader public access to financial services.

Khalid emphasized the implementation of effective monetary policies, assessment of the banking sector, continued efforts to develop Islamic banking, expansion of electronic banking, and improving public access to financial services.

He also highlighted the stability of the Afghan afghani, saying that despite global economic challenges, the currency had maintained its stability over the past year compared with many regional and international currencies.

According to Khalid, the stability of the afghani reflects the effectiveness of DAB’s well-calibrated and targeted monetary policies.

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