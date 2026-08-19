At least nine killed in hotel fire in India’s Kolkata

At least nine people, including a child, were killed in a fire at a hotel in Kolkata in eastern India early Wednesday, police said.

The fire broke out at around 2:50 a.m. local time on the second floor of the hotel and was brought under control within an hour, according to a senior police officer.

About 30 people were safely evacuated from the building. Police said the blaze may have been caused by an electrical short circuit, although the exact cause has not yet been established.

Local media reported that at least six people were injured and were receiving treatment in hospitals.

Indian news agency ANI reported, citing the fire department, that some of those killed were Bangladeshi citizens who had travelled to Kolkata for medical treatment. NDTV reported that all nine victims were Bangladeshis.

However, a senior police official told Reuters that the nationalities of those killed had not yet been confirmed.

The hotel is located in a congested area of central Kolkata and offers budget accommodation and restaurants.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.