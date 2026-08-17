Seven killed in temple stampede in India 

At least seven people were killed and 19 others injured in a stampede at the Ashok Dham temple in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district on Monday, as thousands of devotees gathered for prayers during the holy Hindu month of Shravan.

The victims were reportedly all women.

The incident occurred during the third Monday of Shravan, when large numbers of devotees visit Shiva temples to offer holy water to Lord Shiva. Reports said tens of thousands of people had gathered at Ashok Dham, with some estimates putting the crowd at around 50,000.

Authorities said overcrowding appears to have played a major role. Lakhisarai District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar said a barricade broke under pressure from the crowd, causing people to fall on one another. The arrival of two trains reportedly contributed to a sudden increase in the number of devotees at the site.

A senior police officer, Shivam Kumar, said an electric pole fell during the incident, triggering panic. Officials have stressed that the exact sequence of events and cause of the stampede will be established through an investigation. Some reports said rumours of a live electrical wire may have intensified the panic, but this has not been independently confirmed.

The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while police and emergency teams were deployed at the temple and surrounding areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a speedy recovery. Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also expressed grief and directed authorities to ensure prompt medical treatment for the injured. President Droupadi Murmu also mourned the deaths.

The incident has renewed concerns about crowd management and safety arrangements at major religious gatherings in India. In March, nine people were killed in a separate stampede at a temple in Bihar’s Nalanda district.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident and determine whether further safety measures could have prevented the tragedy.