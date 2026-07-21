World Cup 2026 ends in glory for Spain after month of football magic

Spain were crowned FIFA World Cup 2026 champions after edging Argentina 1-0 in a tense final, capping a flawless campaign that reaffirmed La Roja’s place among world football’s elite.

The Spaniards lifted the trophy for the second time in their history, adding to their 2010 triumph, after winning every knockout match without the need for extra time or penalties. Their disciplined defence, composed midfield and clinical finishing proved too much for every opponent they faced on the road to glory.

Spain’s journey through the knockout rounds was one of consistency and control. They opened with a convincing 3-0 victory over Austria before defeating neighbours Portugal 1-0 in a hard-fought Round of 16 clash. A thrilling 2-1 win over Belgium in the quarter-finals was followed by an impressive 2-0 victory over France in the semi-finals, setting up the championship showdown with Argentina.

In the final, Spain produced another composed performance, securing a narrow 1-0 victory to deny Lionel Messi and Argentina back-to-back World Cup titles. The triumph also completed an unbeaten tournament for Spain and confirmed them as worthy champions.

The 2026 tournament, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, will be remembered as one of the most entertaining World Cups in history. It was the first edition featuring 48 teams, delivering more matches, more goals and countless memorable moments.

One of the biggest surprises came from Norway, who reached the quarter-finals after eliminating five-time champions Brazil in the Round of 16. Morocco continued to prove their growing stature on the world stage by reaching the quarter-finals after knocking out Canada before eventually losing to France.

England enjoyed their best World Cup performance since winning the tournament in 1966. The Three Lions defeated Mexico, Norway and reached the semi-finals before losing to Argentina. They then produced one of the most entertaining matches of the tournament, defeating France 6-4 in an extraordinary third-place playoff to claim the bronze medals.

Argentina once again demonstrated why they remain among football’s global powers. After dramatic victories over Cape Verde, Egypt, Switzerland and England, they reached a second consecutive World Cup final but fell just short against a disciplined Spanish side.

The competition also showcased football’s global growth. New nations made their mark, several traditional powers exited earlier than expected, and supporters witnessed dramatic penalty shootouts, late winners and remarkable comebacks throughout the month-long spectacle.

Individual brilliance also lit up the tournament. Argentina captain Lionel Messi once again inspired his country deep into the competition, while Spain’s young generation announced themselves on the biggest stage with mature performances under pressure. Several emerging stars used the World Cup to establish themselves among football’s elite, suggesting the future of the sport is in safe hands.

The expanded 48-team format was widely regarded as a success, giving more nations the opportunity to compete while maintaining the quality and excitement of the knockout stages. Packed stadiums across North America and a global television audience of well over one billion ensured the tournament became another landmark event for world football.

As Spain celebrate a deserved world title, attention now turns toward the next four-year cycle. For many veterans, including several iconic stars, the tournament marked the end of remarkable international careers, while a new generation leaves North America ready to shape the future of the FIFA World Cup.

For football fans across Afghanistan, Ariana Radio and Television Network’s (ATN) exclusive live coverage brought every unforgettable moment into homes across the country, from the opening match to Spain’s historic triumph, concluding another memorable chapter in World Cup history.