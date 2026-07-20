Tahawol
Tahawol: U.S.-Iran Conflict Enters Its Ninth Night
Tahawol
Tahawol: More Than 4,000 Afghans Return Home in One Day
Tahawol
Tahawol: Discussion on latest developments between Iran and US
Tahawol
Tahawol: Appointment of new UN envoy for Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: U.S.-Iran Conflict Enters Its Ninth Night
Latest News2 hours ago
Deadly Floods Devastate Afghanistan’s Nuristan; Death Toll Rises to 20, More Than 100 Missing
Sport4 hours ago
Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League Season 1 officially underway in Kabul
Latest News5 hours ago
Rights group warns of growing food insecurity in Afghanistan
Saar5 hours ago
Saar: Impact of the Middle East Crisis on Afghanistan and the Region
Business3 weeks ago
Afghanistan eyes direct Basmati rice imports from India amid tensions with Pakistan
Latest News1 week ago
India offers 1,000 online scholarships for Afghan students for 2026-27 academic year
Latest News3 weeks ago
TAPI project sees rapid progress in Afghanistan
Latest News2 weeks ago
Cricket world pays tribute to Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran
Regional1 week ago
Turkey spent over $120 million to prepare airport for Qatar-donated U.S. presidential aircraft
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: U.S.-Iran Conflict Enters Its Ninth Night
Saar5 hours ago
Saar: Impact of the Middle East Crisis on Afghanistan and the Region
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: More Than 4,000 Afghans Return Home in One Day
Saar1 day ago
Saar: US-Iran War: How Will It Reshape the Region?
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Discussion on latest developments between Iran and US
Trending
-
International Sports2 days ago
Rodri urges Spain to chase World Cup glory without fear against Messi’s Argentina
-
Business5 days ago
Iran, Afghanistan and Tajikistan discuss expanding regional transit cooperation
-
International Sports5 days ago
Argentina fight back to beat England and reach World Cup final
-
Business3 days ago
Afghanistan temporarily eases fuel import standards to help curb rising prices
-
International Sports1 day ago
Storms disrupt World Cup final training session
-
International Sports1 day ago
What’s at stake? World Cup glory, millions in prize money and football immortality
-
Latest News2 days ago
Al-Qaeda activity declines in Afghanistan but group maintains presence, says UN official
-
Regional4 days ago
Pakistan worries about being drawn into US-Iran conflict after Houthis attack Saudi Arabia