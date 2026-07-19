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Afghanistan transit trade through Pakistan hits historic low

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6 hours ago

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Afghanistan’s transit trade through Pakistan has dropped to its lowest level in years, according to Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper.

The report says transit cargo declined from nearly 89,000 containers worth $5 billion before the Islamic Emirate returned to power to just 11,592 containers valued at $367 million in the last fiscal year.

According to Dawn, while Pakistan’s closure of Durand Line crossings with Afghanistan in October 2025 over security concerns accelerated the decline, the downward trend had already begun earlier.

Trade analysts told the newspaper that Afghanistan had already been working to reduce its reliance on Pakistani ports by expanding trade through Iran and strengthening commercial links with Central Asian countries.

The report says transit cargo through Pakistan initially rose after the Islamic Emirate’s return to power, peaking at more than 102,000 containers in fiscal year 2023, before steadily declining in subsequent years.

Dawn also reported that reverse transit, which allowed Afghan exports to reach third countries—particularly India—through Pakistan, has nearly come to a halt, falling from $454 million in fiscal year 2025 to just $7 million in fiscal year 2026.

Citing the World Bank, the newspaper said Iran has become Afghanistan’s largest source of imports, with Iranian direct and transit routes now accounting for nearly half of the country’s total imports.

However, the World Bank says the shift to alternative routes has increased import costs, reduced export revenues, and added inflationary pressure, while the decline in cross-Durand Line trade has also affected thousands of jobs linked to transport, customs, warehousing, and other businesses.

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Afghanistan, India discuss ways to boost trade and investment ties

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1 day ago

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July 18, 2026

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Sayed Karim Hashemi, chairman of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI), has met with Indian ambassador in Kabul, Yatin Patel, to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral trade and investment cooperation.

According to ACCI, the meeting focused on expanding exports, improving trade facilitation, easing business visa procedures, enhancing logistics, and increasing cooperation in key sectors including agriculture, mining, and handicrafts.

The two sides also agreed to promote joint exhibitions, organize business delegations, and develop long-term partnerships between the private sectors of Afghanistan and India.

The meeting comes as Afghan and Indian officials and business leaders continue efforts to expand economic relations and create new opportunities for trade and investment between the two countries.

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Afghanistan temporarily eases fuel import standards to help curb rising prices

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2 days ago

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July 17, 2026

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Afghanistan’s state-owned Oil and Gas Company has announced a temporary adjustment to some technical standards for importing gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) following a sharp rise in global oil and gas prices and their impact on the domestic market.

In a statement, the company said the committee responsible for preventing the import of substandard fuel had reviewed market conditions and domestic demand before deciding to temporarily apply revised limits to certain technical specifications and permissible standards for imported fuel under specific conditions.

The company said the move is an exceptional and temporary measure aimed at facilitating fuel imports, ensuring timely market supply, preventing shortages and reducing the impact of global price volatility. The revised standards will remain in effect until market conditions stabilize and relevant authorities issue further instructions.

The decision comes as fuel prices have risen sharply across Afghanistan in recent days, prompting widespread public concern and complaints.

The increase has been linked to a significant decline in Afghanistan’s fuel imports from Russia following recent Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil facilities, which have disrupted supplies.

 
 
 
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Iran, Afghanistan and Tajikistan sign agreement to boost regional transit

Officials said the agreement reflects the three countries’ shared commitment to improving regional connectivity, expanding trade and making more effective use of existing transit corridors.

Published

3 days ago

on

July 16, 2026

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Iran, Afghanistan and Tajikistan have signed a joint agreement aimed at strengthening regional connectivity and facilitating international transit and road freight cooperation among the three countries.

According to the Iranian Embassy in Dushanbe, the agreement was signed following a trilateral meeting held in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad, where officials discussed ways to expand regional transport and economic cooperation.

The agreement is designed to enhance cross-border freight transportation, facilitate international transit, strengthen economic ties and promote closer coordination in the field of international road transport.

The document was signed by Reza Akbari, Iran’s Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development and head of the Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization, Shayesteh Saeedmoradzadeh, Deputy Minister of Transport of Tajikistan, and Yar Mohammad Ramazan, Director General of Legal Affairs and Agreements at Afghanistan’s Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation.

Officials said the agreement reflects the three countries’ shared commitment to improving regional connectivity, expanding trade and making more effective use of existing transit corridors.

The initiative is expected to support greater economic cooperation, facilitate the movement of goods and strengthen Afghanistan’s role as a key transit link between Central and South Asia.

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