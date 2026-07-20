First Chinese transit shipment arrives in Herat via Iran’s railway corridor

Iranian media have reported the launch of the first direct transit train on the Beijing–Iran–Afghanistan route, carrying a shipment from China to Herat province through Iran’s railway network.

Mustafa Rezaei, head of the Iran–Afghanistan Railway Corridor, said the shipment marks the first time that cargo has been transported directly from China to Afghanistan without unloading and reloading along the way.

The 500-tonne shipment of MDF boards was loaded in Beijing, passed through Turkmenistan, entered Iran’s railway network, and was then transported to Rozanak station in Herat province via the Khaf–Herat railway line.

Rezaei described the operation as the first direct rail transit service connecting Beijing and Herat through Iran, saying the route would significantly reduce transportation time and costs compared with previous trade routes.

He said the launch of the train demonstrates that the Khaf–Herat railway corridor has entered a new phase of commercial and transit operations. Increasing cargo volumes along the route could further enhance its role as a key link connecting China, Central Asia, Iran, and Afghanistan.

Rezaei added that expanding the corridor could strengthen economic and trade cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan, lower logistics costs, and improve the competitiveness of regional commerce.