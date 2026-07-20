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Rights group warns of growing food insecurity in Afghanistan
The humanitarian situation has also been worsened by the return of nearly six million Afghans from neighbouring Iran and Pakistan since late 2023.
Human Rights Watch has warned that millions of Afghans face worsening food insecurity as international aid declines and restrictions imposed by the Islamic Emirate continue to hamper humanitarian operations.
The organisation said falling donor support and limits on women’s participation in aid work are making it increasingly difficult for relief agencies to reach vulnerable communities.
According to the United Nations, 46 percent of Afghanistan’s population will require humanitarian assistance in 2026, with more than 17 million people expected to face food insecurity. By April, only one in five households had enough food without humanitarian assistance.
The humanitarian response also faces a severe funding shortfall. By the end of May, the 2026 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan had received just US$269 million of the US$1.71 billion required, leaving a funding gap of US$1.44 billion.
Humanitarian agencies say the lack of funding has forced them to scale back programmes despite rising needs.
Human Rights Watch said restrictions on women working for the United Nations and international aid organisations, together with local rules limiting contact between male aid workers and female beneficiaries, have further complicated relief efforts, particularly for women-headed households.
The humanitarian situation has also been worsened by the return of nearly six million Afghans from neighbouring Iran and Pakistan since late 2023, placing additional pressure on already stretched services.
Aid agencies warned that millions could lose access to life-saving assistance without urgent donor support. They also called on the Islamic Emirate to ease restrictions affecting humanitarian operations.
Latest News
Severe floods damage homes and farmland in Afghanistan’s Nuristan
The floods damaged six homes, an electricity network, a watermill, sections of the main road, as well as farmland and orchards, authorities said.
Flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall have caused extensive property damage in Mandol district of Afghanistan’s Nuristan province, local officials said.
Faridun Samim, spokesperson for the Nuristan governor, said the flooding struck several villages, including Bandol, Anish, Askando, Mangor, Janakhel, Shakarnal, Naalo and Atararah on Sunday evening.
The floods damaged six homes, an electricity network, a watermill, sections of the main road, as well as farmland and orchards, authorities said.
No casualties were reported, but officials described the financial losses as significant. The provincial administration has appealed to humanitarian organisations and relevant agencies to provide urgent assistance to affected families.
Latest News
Afghan executed in Iran over alleged participation in anti-government protests
The Hengaw Organization for Human Rights has reported that Iran’s judiciary has executed Gol Mohammad Mohammadi, a 23-year-old Afghan citizen, for his alleged involvement in anti-government protests that took place in January.
According to the group, Mohammadi was executed on Sunday alongside another prisoner, Erfan Esfandiari.
Iran’s judiciary-affiliated Mizan News Agency said the two men had been convicted of participating in deadly attacks against security forces during the protests in Isfahan last year.
Hengaw has criticized the judicial process, alleging that the defendants were denied access to independent legal counsel during their trial.
International Sports
Spain sweep FIFA World Cup player awards after historic triumph
France captain Kylian Mbappé won the Golden Boot after finishing as the tournament’s leading scorer with 10 goals. The award marked the second time Mbappé has claimed the World Cup’s top scorer prize, further cementing his status as one of the game’s leading forwards.
Newly crowned FIFA World Cup champions Spain capped off a remarkable tournament by collecting four of the competition’s five major individual awards following their 1-0 victory over Argentina in Sunday’s final.
Spain midfielder Rodri was named the winner of the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player after leading his side to a second World Cup title. The experienced midfielder produced a series of commanding performances throughout the tournament, controlling matches with his vision, passing and leadership.
France captain Kylian Mbappé won the Golden Boot after finishing as the tournament’s leading scorer with 10 goals. The award marked the second time Mbappé has claimed the World Cup’s top scorer prize, further cementing his status as one of the game’s leading forwards.
Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón received the Golden Glove after an outstanding tournament in which Spain conceded just one goal. His consistent performances and crucial saves played a key role in his country’s title-winning campaign.
Nineteen-year-old Spain defender Pau Cubarsí was named Best Young Player after emerging as one of the stars of the tournament. The young centre-back impressed with his composure and maturity, helping Spain record one of the best defensive records in the competition.
Spain’s dominance in the individual honours reflected the team’s outstanding performances throughout the month-long tournament, with four of the five major awards going to members of the world champions.
2026 FIFA World Cup major award winners
- Golden Ball (Best Player): Rodri (Spain)
- Golden Boot (Top Scorer): Kylian Mbappé (France) – 10 goals
- Golden Glove (Best Goalkeeper): Unai Simón (Spain)
- Best Young Player: Pau Cubarsí (Spain)
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