Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League Season 1 officially underway in Kabul

The inaugural season of the Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League (AWPL) officially got underway in Kabul on Monday night, marking a major milestone for the country’s wrestling community and drawing enthusiastic support from fans.

The opening ceremony attracted large crowds, with fans filling the venue, including fathers and their sons who gathered to witness the historic launch of Afghanistan’s first premier wrestling league.

First on the mat were MR Ahadi and M Akbari in the under 57kg weight category. The two enthusiastic wrestlers represented Kahkashan and Qala Bost teams respectively.

The competition features 10 teams comprising 100 of the country’s top wrestlers, who will compete throughout the tournament in what organizers hope will become a flagship sporting event for Afghanistan.

The participating teams are:

Akhawat

Bala Hissar

Doosti

Spin Ghar

Setareha

Solh

Qala Bost

Fath

Qosh Tepa

Kahkashan

Each team consists of 10 wrestlers, bringing together a total of 100 athletes from across the country.

The Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League is being broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) and across its official social media platforms, allowing wrestling enthusiasts both inside Afghanistan and abroad to follow the action.

Fans can watch the matches live every day from 6:00 p.m. Kabul time through ATN’s digital platforms or on Ariana Television.

Organizers say the league aims to showcase Afghanistan’s wrestling talent, promote healthy competition, and provide a professional platform for athletes to demonstrate their skills while inspiring a new generation of wrestlers.

Viewers are encouraged to follow ATN’s official social media platforms for the latest match schedules, breaking news, results, and highlights throughout the tournament.

The launch of the Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League represents another significant step in the development of professional sport in the country, offering fans an exciting new competition while providing wrestlers with an opportunity to compete at the highest domestic level.