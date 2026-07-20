Sport
Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League Season 1 officially underway in Kabul
First on the mat were MR Ahadi and M Akbari in the under 57kg weight category. The two enthusiastic wrestlers represented Kahkashan and Qala Bost teams respectively.
The inaugural season of the Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League (AWPL) officially got underway in Kabul on Monday night, marking a major milestone for the country’s wrestling community and drawing enthusiastic support from fans.
The opening ceremony attracted large crowds, with fans filling the venue, including fathers and their sons who gathered to witness the historic launch of Afghanistan’s first premier wrestling league.
First on the mat were MR Ahadi and M Akbari in the under 57kg weight category. The two enthusiastic wrestlers represented Kahkashan and Qala Bost teams respectively.
The competition features 10 teams comprising 100 of the country’s top wrestlers, who will compete throughout the tournament in what organizers hope will become a flagship sporting event for Afghanistan.
The participating teams are:
Akhawat
Bala Hissar
Doosti
Spin Ghar
Setareha
Solh
Qala Bost
Fath
Qosh Tepa
Kahkashan
Each team consists of 10 wrestlers, bringing together a total of 100 athletes from across the country.
The Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League is being broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) and across its official social media platforms, allowing wrestling enthusiasts both inside Afghanistan and abroad to follow the action.
Fans can watch the matches live every day from 6:00 p.m. Kabul time through ATN’s digital platforms or on Ariana Television.
Organizers say the league aims to showcase Afghanistan’s wrestling talent, promote healthy competition, and provide a professional platform for athletes to demonstrate their skills while inspiring a new generation of wrestlers.
Viewers are encouraged to follow ATN’s official social media platforms for the latest match schedules, breaking news, results, and highlights throughout the tournament.
The launch of the Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League represents another significant step in the development of professional sport in the country, offering fans an exciting new competition while providing wrestlers with an opportunity to compete at the highest domestic level.
Latest News
Spain Crowned FIFA World Cup 2026 Champions
The decisive moment arrived in extra time when Ferran Torres struck in the 106th minute, sending Spanish supporters into celebration and securing Spain’s second FIFA World Cup title.
Spain are once again world champions after defeating Argentina 1-0 during extra time in a dramatic FIFA World Cup 2026 final in New York New Jersey.
A tense and fiercely contested match between two of football’s giants remained deadlocked throughout normal time, with both sides creating chances but neither able to find the breakthrough. Defences stood firm and goalkeepers produced a series of important saves as the final lived up to its billing as a battle between two outstanding teams.
The decisive moment arrived in extra time when Ferran Torres struck in the 106th minute, sending Spanish supporters into celebration and securing Spain’s second FIFA World Cup title. The goal proved enough to separate the teams, despite a late push from Argentina in search of an equaliser.
Spain’s triumph capped an extraordinary tournament campaign in which they remained unbeaten, combining attacking flair with defensive discipline throughout the competition. The Spanish side navigated a difficult knockout path, overcoming Portugal in the Round of 16, Belgium in the quarter-finals, France in the semi-finals and finally Argentina in the final.
For Argentina, the defeat marked a heartbreaking end to another impressive World Cup run. Led by Lionel Messi, who broke the all-time World Cup scoring record during the tournament, Argentina once again demonstrated their quality but fell just short on football’s biggest stage.
As captain Álvaro Morata and his teammates took in the enormity of their win, amid scenes of jubilation, Spain celebrated a historic achievement that will be remembered for generations. Their success confirmed the return of La Roja to the summit of world football and etched the names of this talented squad into World Cup history.
Spain’s victory also brought the curtain down on an unforgettable FIFA World Cup 2026, a tournament filled with surprises, emerging nations, dramatic knockout encounters and memorable moments that captivated football fans around the globe.
Latest News
AI backs Argentina in World Cup final, but football still has final say
One of the most common scoreline forecasts is a 2-1 victory for Argentina, with Lionel Messi tipped to either score or play a decisive role in the match.
As the football world counts down to tonight’s FIFA World Cup final, artificial intelligence has weighed in with its prediction – and it’s backing Argentina to edge Spain in a closely contested showdown.
After analysing thousands of data points, including team form, player performances, goals scored, defensive records and head-to-head statistics, several AI prediction models are giving Argentina a narrow advantage over Spain.
One of the most common scoreline forecasts is a 2-1 victory for Argentina, with Lionel Messi tipped to either score or play a decisive role in the match. Some AI models have also named Messi as the likely Player of the Match, while predicting the final will be settled within 90 minutes.
Spain, however, remains far from an underdog. The European champions have impressed throughout the tournament with disciplined defending, clinical finishing and a possession-based style that has frustrated opponents.
While AI can process vast amounts of historical data in seconds, it cannot predict the emotion, drama and unpredictability that make football the world’s most popular sport.
History is filled with matches that defied statistics, from giant-killing upsets to dramatic late winners and penalty shoot-outs that left millions stunned.
Fans have been quick to debate the AI prediction on social media, with many insisting that “football isn’t played on a computer.” Others have embraced the technology, comparing their own score predictions with those generated by artificial intelligence.
Whether AI proves to be a football genius or gets it spectacularly wrong will only become clear when the final whistle blows.
One thing is certain: when Argentina and Spain step onto the pitch tonight, algorithms will take a back seat to skill, passion and whatever surprises football has in store.
So, who’s your pick? Argentina? Spain? Or will the World Cup be decided after extra time or penalties? Tonight, the beautiful game will have the final answer.
VISIT ATN AND ARIANA NEWS’ SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES TO COMMENT AND HAVE YOUR SAY ON WHO YOU THINK WILL WIN.
Don’t forget – fans across Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Television from 10pm tonight, Sunday July 19, for the preshow ahead of kickoff of tonight’s much anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup final.
Sport
Countdown begins for inaugural Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League
ATN will broadcast every match live across Afghanistan after securing the league’s exclusive broadcasting rights under a five-year agreement with the Afghanistan Wrestling Federation.
The countdown is on for the inaugural Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League (AWPL), with just seven days remaining before the country’s newest national wrestling competition gets underway in Kabul.
The tournament will run from July 20 to July 29 at the AGDPES Gymnasium in Kabul, with matches scheduled daily from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm.
Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) will broadcast every match live and exclusively across Afghanistan after securing the league’s exclusive broadcasting rights under a five-year agreement with the Afghanistan Wrestling Federation.
The inaugural season is expected to feature around 350 wrestlers from across Afghanistan representing 10 regional teams and competing in 10 weight categories, making it one of the largest wrestling competitions ever staged in the country.
The championship was originally scheduled to be held from June 1 to June 10, but organisers postponed the event to allow additional time for preparations and to ensure better arrangements for athletes, teams and tournament operations.
Wrestling remains one of Afghanistan’s most popular traditional sports, and officials believe the launch of the Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League marks a significant step towards establishing a structured national competition that will strengthen the sport’s future.
Organisers also hope the league will provide greater exposure for Afghan wrestlers, create new opportunities for emerging talent and contribute to the long-term development of wrestling across the country.
ATN’s exclusive coverage of the tournament continues the network’s commitment to supporting Afghan sport by bringing major national and international competitions to audiences throughout Afghanistan.
Fans are encouraged to follow Ariana Television Network’s television channels, website and social media platforms for the full match schedule, team news and tournament updates ahead of the opening day.
The Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League Season 1 will be broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Television Network (ATN) across Afghanistan.
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