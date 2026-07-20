Afghan executed in Iran over alleged participation in anti-government protests

The Hengaw Organization for Human Rights has reported that Iran’s judiciary has executed Gol Mohammad Mohammadi, a 23-year-old Afghan citizen, for his alleged involvement in anti-government protests that took place in January.

According to the group, Mohammadi was executed on Sunday alongside another prisoner, Erfan Esfandiari.

Iran’s judiciary-affiliated Mizan News Agency said the two men had been convicted of participating in deadly attacks against security forces during the protests in Isfahan last year.

Hengaw has criticized the judicial process, alleging that the defendants were denied access to independent legal counsel during their trial.