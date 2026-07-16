Tahawol
Tahawol: Appointment of new UN envoy for Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Iranian attacks on US bases in Gulf
Tahawol
Tahawol: Renewed tension between Iran and US discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Appointment of new UN envoy for Afghanistan discussed
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