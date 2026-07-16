Alireza Faghani appointed to officiate FIFA World Cup final

The countdown is on for the inaugural Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League (AWPL), with just seven days remaining before the country’s newest national wrestling competition gets underway in Kabul.

The tournament will run from July 20 to July 29 at the AGDPES Gymnasium in Kabul, with matches scheduled daily from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) will broadcast every match live and exclusively across Afghanistan after securing the league’s exclusive broadcasting rights under a five-year agreement with the Afghanistan Wrestling Federation.

The inaugural season is expected to feature around 350 wrestlers from across Afghanistan representing 10 regional teams and competing in 10 weight categories, making it one of the largest wrestling competitions ever staged in the country.

The championship was originally scheduled to be held from June 1 to June 10, but organisers postponed the event to allow additional time for preparations and to ensure better arrangements for athletes, teams and tournament operations.

Wrestling remains one of Afghanistan’s most popular traditional sports, and officials believe the launch of the Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League marks a significant step towards establishing a structured national competition that will strengthen the sport’s future.

Organisers also hope the league will provide greater exposure for Afghan wrestlers, create new opportunities for emerging talent and contribute to the long-term development of wrestling across the country.

ATN’s exclusive coverage of the tournament continues the network’s commitment to supporting Afghan sport by bringing major national and international competitions to audiences throughout Afghanistan.

Fans are encouraged to follow Ariana Television Network’s television channels, website and social media platforms for the full match schedule, team news and tournament updates ahead of the opening day.

The Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League Season 1 will be broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Television Network (ATN) across Afghanistan.