Pakistan reaffirms support for peaceful relations with Afghanistan

Pakistan has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining peaceful and stable relations with Afghanistan, stressing that dialogue and regional cooperation are key to promoting long-term stability.

The remarks were made by Murtaza Solangi, spokesperson for the President of Pakistan, during the international conference, Pakistan in a Transforming Geopolitical Environment, hosted by the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI).

Solangi said Islamabad remains committed to peaceful ties with Afghanistan and has consistently supported the Afghan people. He added that Pakistan does not want Afghan territory to be used as a safe haven for militant groups and emphasized the need to work together to strengthen regional peace and security.

He also welcomed mediation efforts by China, Türkiye and Qatar aimed at improving relations between Islamabad and Kabul, saying Pakistan supports dialogue as the best way to address bilateral challenges.

Highlighting the importance of regional integration, Solangi described Afghanistan as a vital link in efforts to enhance connectivity and economic cooperation across the region.

The conference featured a session titled Afghanistan, Central Asia and the Future of Regional Stability, where officials, diplomats and regional experts discussed security, trade links and opportunities for greater regional cooperation.

The event was organized by the Centre for Afghanistan, Middle East and Africa (CAMEA) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad, in collaboration with the Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (FES), and focused on geopolitical developments shaping South and Central Asia.