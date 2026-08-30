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Saar: Afghanistan’s Relations with Regional Countries

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Saar: Discussion on ensuring Afghanistan’s border security

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August 29, 2026

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Saar: Ongoing expulsion of Afghans from Iran and Pakistan discussed

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Saar: Call for dialogue to resolve issues with Afghanistan discussed

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August 26, 2026

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