Saar
Saar: Ongoing expulsion of Afghans from Iran and Pakistan discussed
Saar
Saar: Call for dialogue to resolve issues with Afghanistan discussed
Saar
Saar: Guterres’s concern regarding global conflicts discussed
Saar
Saar: Afghanistan’s uncertain future in SCO
Tahawol3 hours ago
Tahawol: Fifth anniversary of America’s defeat in Afghanistan discussed
Saar5 hours ago
Saar: Ongoing expulsion of Afghans from Iran and Pakistan discussed
Business10 hours ago
Afghanistan, Russia discuss special economic zone and expanded trade cooperation
Latest News12 hours ago
Pakistan open to state-to-state dialogue with Afghanistan on terrorism
Latest News13 hours ago
Standardized orthography for Dari and Pashto languages is essential: official
Latest News4 weeks ago
Pakistan’s governance system has ‘collapsed’: Mohsin Naqvi
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan exports first stone shipment to US in $100,000 trade milestone
Sport4 weeks ago
AFC confirms clubs for 2026/27 competitions; draw set for August 18
Sport4 weeks ago
Only two days to go before Afghanistan and Ireland begin ODI series
Latest News4 days ago
Four mediators struggle to secure lasting Pakistan-Afghanistan ceasefire
Tahawol3 hours ago
Tahawol: Fifth anniversary of America’s defeat in Afghanistan discussed
Saar5 hours ago
Saar: Ongoing expulsion of Afghans from Iran and Pakistan discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Calls for US engagement with the Islamic Emirate discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Call for dialogue to resolve issues with Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Aisha Wahab’s emphasis on US ties with IEA
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Four mediators struggle to secure lasting Pakistan-Afghanistan ceasefire
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan’s trade diversification challenges Pakistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
AfghanEvac warns US court ruling does not reopen door for Afghans
-
Latest News3 days ago
SCO summit to be held without confirmed Afghan invitation
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan squad announced for three-match T20I series against India
-
Business5 days ago
Afghan, UAE buyers purchase $1.44 million worth of Turkmenistan diesel
-
Latest News3 days ago
Former US ambassador says Washington could eventually reopen embassy in Kabul
-
Regional4 days ago
Iran says new sanctions threatened by ‘desperate’ US will fail