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OIC, Muslim World League discuss support for Afghanistan on sidelines of Islamabad conference
Senior officials from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Muslim World League (MWL) have discussed ways to strengthen cooperation and support Afghanistan amid ongoing humanitarian and development challenges.
The meeting between OIC Assistant Secretary-General Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakheet and MWL Secretary-General Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa was held on Saturday on the sidelines of the 9th OIC Ministerial Conference on Women, which began on Sunday in Islamabad with the participation of delegates from 57 OIC member states.
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation and agreed to launch several joint programs aimed at serving Islamic causes and broadening areas of joint work.
They also exchanged views on recent developments in Afghanistan, discussing ways to support the Afghan people in overcoming humanitarian and development challenges. Both sides emphasized the importance of coordinated Islamic and international efforts to provide necessary assistance and sustain relief and humanitarian initiatives.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Ambassador Bakheet conveyed the OIC’s appreciation for the Muslim World League’s efforts, under the leadership of Al-Issa, in promoting moderation and balance and serving the causes of the Muslim Ummah.
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India offers 1,000 online scholarships for Afghan students for 2026-27 academic year
Applications will open on July 15 through the e-VidyaBharti i-Learn portal, with the deadline for online submissions set for July 24.
The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) has announced 1,000 online scholarships for Afghan students to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes at Indian universities during the 2026-27 academic year.
The scholarships are being offered under the Special Scholarship Scheme for Afghan Nationals (SSSAN) through India’s e-VidyaBharti (e-VB) Network Project, which provides online higher education to students from partner countries.
According to the ICCR announcement, the scholarships cover online undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in a range of disciplines, including arts, commerce, management, business administration and computer science. Tuition, admission, examination and other academic fees will be covered under the programme.
Applications will open on July 15 through the e-VidyaBharti i-Learn portal, with the deadline for online submissions set for July 24.
The scholarships are open to Afghan nationals residing anywhere in the world, provided they hold a valid Afghan national identity document or passport. Students admitted under the programme will study online through participating Indian universities approved by India’s University Grants Commission (UGC).
The ICCR advised applicants to review the list of participating universities and available courses on the e-VidyaBharti portal before submitting their applications. Admission will be limited to programmes offered by participating institutions.
The e-VidyaBharti Network Project was launched by India’s Ministry of External Affairs in 2019 to expand access to higher education through online learning. The initiative enables international students to pursue degree programmes remotely while receiving financial support for their studies.
The latest scholarship announcement continues India’s education support for Afghan students and provides an opportunity for eligible applicants to obtain internationally recognised university qualifications through distance learning.
International Sports
FIFA’s inaugural YouTube Creator Cup to stream live on Ariana Television and Ariana Sport YouTube channels
The Creator Cup will feature some of the world’s biggest online personalities, with creators representing more than a dozen countries. It will be streamed live from 1.30am (Sunday night/Monday early hours)
Football fans in Afghanistan will be able to watch the inaugural FIFA YouTube Creator Cup live and exclusively on Ariana Television and Ariana Sport YouTube channels in the early hours of Monday morning.
The exhibition match, hosted by FIFA and YouTube in New York City, brings together some of the world’s leading YouTube creators, elite athletes and celebrities in a celebration of football and digital entertainment. The event will be streamed globally on YouTube as part of FIFA’s partnership with the platform.
Fans in Afghanistan can stream the event from 1.30am tonight on Ariana Television YouTube Channel and on Ariana Sport YouTube Channel.
The Creator Cup forms part of FIFA’s Preferred Platform Partnership with YouTube, announced earlier this year, which aims to make YouTube a major destination for FIFA World Cup content throughout the 2026 tournament.
FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström said the collaboration reflects the organisation’s commitment to expanding the reach of the World Cup through digital platforms.
“This collaboration with YouTube reinforces our ambition to maximise the tournament’s impact across the ever-evolving media landscape,” he said.
The Creator Cup will feature some of the world’s biggest online personalities, with creators representing more than a dozen countries. Participants include football content creators, lifestyle influencers and entertainers with a combined audience of more than 350 million subscribers.
Among the creators taking part are Celine Dept of Belgium, The Sidemen from the United Kingdom, Jesser and Deestroying from the United States, Jeenie Weenie from Canada, Noor Stars from the United Arab Emirates, TokaiOnAir RYO of Japan, Kwak Yoongy from South Korea, Kika Kim from Kazakhstan and Viniblogger from Brazil.
The event is expected to include behind-the-scenes content, creator challenges and a showcase match designed to connect football with the next generation of digital audiences.
The Creator Cup also highlights YouTube’s growing role in FIFA’s media strategy. During the 2026 FIFA World Cup, official broadcast partners have been given access to stream the opening 10 minutes of every match on YouTube, while selected broadcasters are also showing full matches and exclusive digital content.
Fans across Afghanistan can watch the FIFA YouTube Creator Cup live and exclusively on the Ariana Television and Ariana Sport YouTube channels, bringing the global creator event directly to Afghan audiences.
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