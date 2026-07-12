Afghanistan offers condolences over death of former Qatar ruler Sheikh Hamad

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has expressed its condolences following the death of Qatar’s former Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who died at the age of 74, extending sympathies to the Qatari government, the family and the people of Qatar.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Islamic Emirate said it received the news of Sheikh Hamad’s death “with utmost sorrow and grief,” adding the Quranic phrase: “Indeed, we belong to Allah, and to Him we shall return.”

The statement conveyed condolences to the Government of the State of Qatar, the family of the late Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, and the “fraternal Qatari people” over the loss.

The Islamic Emirate also prayed for Allah to grant the former emir His boundless mercy, admit him to the highest level of Paradise, and bestow patience and abundant reward upon his family and loved ones.

Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani served as emir of Qatar from 1995 until 2013. He was widely credited with transforming Qatar into a major regional and global player through rapid modernization, economic development and an increasingly active foreign policy before voluntarily handing power to his son, the current Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in 2013.