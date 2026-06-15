TAPI project advances in Afghanistan as 84kms of pipeline laid

Construction work on the Afghanistan section of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline is progressing steadily, with officials confirming that around 84 kilometres of pipeline have now been installed.

Mohammad Yousuf Saeedi, spokesman for the governor of Herat, said the major regional infrastructure project has reached approximately 60 percent completion, with efforts underway to finalise the remaining work by the end of the current year.

He added that groundwork has been completed along roughly 130 kilometres of the route, while 108 kilometres are now fully prepared for pipeline installation.

Technical and engineering teams, along with skilled workers, remain actively engaged in construction. The pipeline route extends from Rabat-e-Sangi district near the Turkmenistan border and has now reached parts of Zinda Jan district in Herat province.

Saeedi said sufficient equipment, machinery, and logistical support have been deployed to the site, noting that there are currently no major obstacles affecting implementation.

The TAPI pipeline is regarded as one of the region’s most significant energy and economic initiatives, aimed at enhancing regional connectivity and strengthening energy cooperation among the participating countries.