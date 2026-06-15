Peshawar economy under pressure amid ongoing crossing closures

Senior Pakistani lawmaker and Member of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, has warned that the continued closure of crossings with Afghanistan is placing severe strain on Peshawar’s economy and industrial sector.

Addressing the National Assembly, Qaiser said the city’s economic prosperity is closely linked to trade with Afghanistan and Central Asia. He argued that restrictions on cross-Durand Line commerce have deprived local businesses of their competitive advantage, leaving traders in Peshawar struggling to compete with larger commercial centres such as Karachi and Lahore.

“How can a trader from Peshawar compete with markets in Karachi and Lahore?” Qaiser asked. “Our natural advantage lies in our access to Afghanistan and Central Asia. With border crossings closed and trade disrupted, industry in Peshawar is suffering.”

He called on the government to separate political disputes from economic interests and ensure that trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan continues uninterrupted.

“Trade should not become a casualty of political disagreements,” he said, noting that Pakistan continues to maintain trade relations with other neighbouring countries despite broader political challenges.

Qaiser also urged Islamabad and Kabul to pursue diplomatic solutions to resolve ongoing tensions, suggesting that traditional jirga mechanisms could be used alongside formal negotiations if required.

“If major international rivals can engage in dialogue to address their differences, then Pakistan and Afghanistan should also seek peaceful and practical solutions,” he said. “If necessary, we are prepared to support jirga-based discussions, but trade must continue so that people can earn a livelihood.”

His comments come amid growing concern from traders and business groups, who say prolonged closures are reducing commercial activity, threatening jobs, and slowing economic growth on both sides of the frontier.