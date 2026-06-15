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Peshawar economy under pressure amid ongoing crossing closures
Qaiser also urged Islamabad and Kabul to pursue diplomatic solutions to resolve ongoing tensions, suggesting that traditional jirga mechanisms could be used alongside formal negotiations if required.
Senior Pakistani lawmaker and Member of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, has warned that the continued closure of crossings with Afghanistan is placing severe strain on Peshawar’s economy and industrial sector.
Addressing the National Assembly, Qaiser said the city’s economic prosperity is closely linked to trade with Afghanistan and Central Asia. He argued that restrictions on cross-Durand Line commerce have deprived local businesses of their competitive advantage, leaving traders in Peshawar struggling to compete with larger commercial centres such as Karachi and Lahore.
“How can a trader from Peshawar compete with markets in Karachi and Lahore?” Qaiser asked. “Our natural advantage lies in our access to Afghanistan and Central Asia. With border crossings closed and trade disrupted, industry in Peshawar is suffering.”
He called on the government to separate political disputes from economic interests and ensure that trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan continues uninterrupted.
“Trade should not become a casualty of political disagreements,” he said, noting that Pakistan continues to maintain trade relations with other neighbouring countries despite broader political challenges.
Qaiser also urged Islamabad and Kabul to pursue diplomatic solutions to resolve ongoing tensions, suggesting that traditional jirga mechanisms could be used alongside formal negotiations if required.
“If major international rivals can engage in dialogue to address their differences, then Pakistan and Afghanistan should also seek peaceful and practical solutions,” he said. “If necessary, we are prepared to support jirga-based discussions, but trade must continue so that people can earn a livelihood.”
His comments come amid growing concern from traders and business groups, who say prolonged closures are reducing commercial activity, threatening jobs, and slowing economic growth on both sides of the frontier.
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TAPI project advances in Afghanistan as 84kms of pipeline laid
Technical and engineering teams, along with skilled workers, remain actively engaged in construction.
Construction work on the Afghanistan section of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline is progressing steadily, with officials confirming that around 84 kilometres of pipeline have now been installed.
Mohammad Yousuf Saeedi, spokesman for the governor of Herat, said the major regional infrastructure project has reached approximately 60 percent completion, with efforts underway to finalise the remaining work by the end of the current year.
He added that groundwork has been completed along roughly 130 kilometres of the route, while 108 kilometres are now fully prepared for pipeline installation.
Technical and engineering teams, along with skilled workers, remain actively engaged in construction. The pipeline route extends from Rabat-e-Sangi district near the Turkmenistan border and has now reached parts of Zinda Jan district in Herat province.
Saeedi said sufficient equipment, machinery, and logistical support have been deployed to the site, noting that there are currently no major obstacles affecting implementation.
The TAPI pipeline is regarded as one of the region’s most significant energy and economic initiatives, aimed at enhancing regional connectivity and strengthening energy cooperation among the participating countries.
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Afghan officials press Chinese delegation on Mes Aynak mining project
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Mines and Petroleum called for the accelerated implementation of the Mes Aynak copper mining project during a high-level meeting with a Chinese delegation in Kabul.
According to a ministry statement, Abdul Rahman Qanit, Deputy Minister for Policy and Programs, met on Sunday with a delegation led by Wei Huaxiang, General Consul of the Asian Affairs Department of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, along with China’s ambassador to Afghanistan, to discuss progress on the long-delayed project.
The meeting focused on the current status of the Mes Aynak copper mine, one of Afghanistan’s largest mining projects, as well as the challenges, technical requirements, and practical steps needed to move the project forward.
Both sides reviewed recent developments and explored ways to accelerate implementation. The Chinese delegation highlighted the longstanding friendly relations between Afghanistan and China and shared its assessment of the project’s progress, operational conditions, and existing challenges.
The delegation also presented a number of proposals aimed at facilitating further advancement of the project.
Qanit emphasized the strategic significance of Mes Aynak for both countries, describing it as a major economic project with the potential to strengthen bilateral cooperation and contribute to Afghanistan’s economic development.
He stated that there are currently no major obstacles preventing the start of practical work and urged the contracting company to fulfill its commitments without further delay so that implementation can begin as soon as possible.
The discussions come as Afghan authorities seek to accelerate the development of the country’s vast mineral resources and attract greater foreign investment into the mining sector.
Mes Aynak meanwhile is one of the world’s largest undeveloped copper deposits. A mining contract was awarded to a Chinese consortium in 2008, but the project has remained stalled for years due to security, archaeological, contractual, and political challenges.
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Shehbaz Sharif defends Durand Line fencing as essential for Pakistan’s security
Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has defended the decision to erect a fence along the disputed Durand Line, describing it as a necessary measure to safeguard national security and protect Pakistani citizens from security threats.
Addressing a session of Pakistan’s National Assembly on Saturday, Sharif said the government had invested heavily in constructing fences and security infrastructure along the Durand Line. He argued that the expense was justified as part of broader efforts to strengthen security and combat terrorism.
“Regarding the Durand Line that you referred to, constructing a fence along the border was the right and appropriate step for ensuring Pakistan’s security and protecting its people,” Sharif told lawmakers. “If this fencing can save even the life of one child from the threat of terrorism, then all the money spent on this approximately 2,000-kilometer border is justified, even if it amounts to billions of rupees.”
The Pakistani prime minister’s remarks come amid continuing debate over the status of the Durand Line, a longstanding source of disagreement between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Islamabad has consistently maintained that fencing is a security necessity aimed at preventing cross-frontier militancy and illegal movement.
However, many Afghan analysts argue that the issue extends beyond security concerns. They contend that the Durand Line carries deep historical, political, cultural, and social significance for communities living on both sides of the line and cannot be viewed solely through a security lens.
Pakistan has repeatedly defended its fencing project in recent years, citing the need to curb terrorism and enhance frontier management. Nevertheless, the Durand Line remains one of the most sensitive and unresolved issues in relations between Kabul and Islamabad.
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