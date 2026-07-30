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Tahawol: Germany’s deportation of non-criminal Afghan refugees

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Tahawol: Calls for implementation of development projects in Afghanistan

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Tahawol: Iran–US relations amid recent developments

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Tahawol: Afghanistan–Uzbekistan Economic Cooperation Enters New Phase

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