Tahawol
Tahawol: Germany’s deportation of non-criminal Afghan refugees
Tahawol
Tahawol: Calls for implementation of development projects in Afghanistan
Tahawol
Tahawol: Iran–US relations amid recent developments
Tahawol
Tahawol: Afghanistan–Uzbekistan Economic Cooperation Enters New Phase
Sport10 minutes ago
Qosh Tepa crowned champions of inaugural Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League
Tahawol1 hour ago
Tahawol: Germany’s deportation of non-criminal Afghan refugees
Saar3 hours ago
Saar: Discussion on ongoing US-Iran tensions
Latest News5 hours ago
Afghan envoy meets head of Oman policy center
Business9 hours ago
Afghanistan invites Iranian investors to expand economic cooperation
Latest News3 weeks ago
India offers 1,000 online scholarships for Afghan students for 2026-27 academic year
Latest News3 weeks ago
Cricket world pays tribute to Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran
Regional3 weeks ago
Turkey spent over $120 million to prepare airport for Qatar-donated U.S. presidential aircraft
Latest News3 weeks ago
Thousands pay final respects as Afghan cricketer Shapoor Zadran buried in Kabul
Sport3 weeks ago
Shapoor Zadran’s body returns to Kabul as family, teammates and officials pay tribute
Tahawol1 hour ago
Tahawol: Germany’s deportation of non-criminal Afghan refugees
Saar3 hours ago
Saar: Discussion on ongoing US-Iran tensions
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Calls for implementation of development projects in Afghanistan
Latest News1 day ago
Saar: Deporting Afghan refugees from Germany discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Iran–US relations amid recent developments
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Badakhshan Governor, Army Chief reaffirm commitment to Afghanistan’s security
-
Regional5 days ago
US pauses strikes on Iran as diplomatic efforts gather pace amid regional tensions
-
Business3 days ago
Iran seeks to establish free trade zone with Afghanistan and China
-
Climate Change5 days ago
Hundreds of thousands flee as devastating wildfires rage across France and Spain
-
Latest News4 days ago
Uzbekistan issues 5,000 visas to Afghan citizens this year
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan’s Swiss fund grows to $4.2 billion: Ahadi
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan PM, Uzbek Deputy PM hold talks on expanding economic and political cooperation
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghan team arrives in England for training camp ahead of Ireland ODI series