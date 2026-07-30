Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League crowns inaugural champion in tonight’s grand final

The inaugural Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League reaches its thrilling conclusion on Thursday evening, with the championship title set to be decided in what promises to be an action-packed grand final in Kabul.

After more than a week of intense competition featuring some of Afghanistan’s top wrestlers, the league has showcased skill, strength and determination, drawing strong support from fans across the country.

The final is expected to deliver another night of high-quality wrestling as the remaining contenders battle for the inaugural Premier League crown in front of an enthusiastic home crowd.

The tournament has played a significant role in promoting wrestling in Afghanistan, providing a professional platform for local athletes to compete at the highest level while inspiring a new generation of wrestlers.

Fans can watch all the excitement live from 6:00 p.m. Kabul time on Ariana Television, as well as via the Ariana Sport and Ariana News Facebook pages.

With the first-ever Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League champion about to be crowned, organisers are expecting a memorable finale to a successful debut season.