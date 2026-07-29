Afghanistan futsal team heads to Thailand for Continental Championship

Afghanistan will return to international one-day cricket next week when they take on Ireland in a five-match ODI series, with the opening match scheduled for August 5 at Bready Cricket Club in Northern Ireland. The series will run through August 15 and forms an important part of both teams’ preparations for future ICC competitions.

The first two matches will be played at Bready on August 5 and 7 before the series moves to Stormont in Belfast for the remaining three ODIs on August 10, 12 and 15.

Afghanistan will be led by newly appointed ODI and Test captain Rahmat Shah, with explosive wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz serving as vice-captain. The squad features a blend of experienced campaigners and emerging talent as the team looks to continue its strong record against Ireland in the 50-over format.

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has not been included as Afghanistan continues planning for the future, while left-arm fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi returns to strengthen the pace attack. Star leg-spinner Rashid Khan is expected to play a key role alongside rising spinner AM Ghazanfar.

Afghanistan squad:

Rahmat Shah (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (vice-captain), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wicketkeeper), Nangyal Kharotai, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Yamin Ahmadzai, Saleem Safi, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi.

Reserve players: Qais Ahmad, Fareed Malik, Bilal Sami and Bashir Ahmad.

Ireland, meanwhile, has named an injury-hit squad for the opening three matches of the series, with several first-choice players unavailable. The hosts are expected to confirm their squad for the final two ODIs closer to the matches, depending on player fitness.

The five-match series is expected to provide valuable match practice for both teams as they continue preparations for upcoming international commitments and the ICC qualification pathway.

Series schedule:

August 5: 1st ODI – Bready Cricket Club

1st ODI – Bready Cricket Club August 7: 2nd ODI – Bready Cricket Club

2nd ODI – Bready Cricket Club August 10: 3rd ODI – Stormont, Belfast

3rd ODI – Stormont, Belfast August 12: 4th ODI – Stormont, Belfast

4th ODI – Stormont, Belfast August 15: 5th ODI – Stormont, Belfast

Watch the series

Fans across Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) to watch the series live on Ariana Television.

Fans are also encouraged to follow Ariana Television, Ariana Sport and Ariana News’ social media pages for updated schedules, news and other exciting information.