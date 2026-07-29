Sport
Afghanistan futsal team heads to Thailand for Continental Championship
The Afghanistan national futsal team has departed for Bangkok, Thailand, to compete in the 2026 Continental Futsal Championship.
According to the Afghanistan Football Federation, the tournament will be held from August 1–6 and will feature Afghanistan, Thailand, Russia, Vietnam, and New Zealand.
Afghanistan will kick off its campaign against host nation Thailand on August 2.
Sport
Afghanistan set for crucial five-match ODI series against Ireland
The first two matches will be played at Bready on August 5 and 7 before the series moves to Stormont in Belfast for the remaining three ODIs on August 10, 12 and 15.
Afghanistan will return to international one-day cricket next week when they take on Ireland in a five-match ODI series, with the opening match scheduled for August 5 at Bready Cricket Club in Northern Ireland. The series will run through August 15 and forms an important part of both teams’ preparations for future ICC competitions.
The first two matches will be played at Bready on August 5 and 7 before the series moves to Stormont in Belfast for the remaining three ODIs on August 10, 12 and 15.
Afghanistan will be led by newly appointed ODI and Test captain Rahmat Shah, with explosive wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz serving as vice-captain. The squad features a blend of experienced campaigners and emerging talent as the team looks to continue its strong record against Ireland in the 50-over format.
Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has not been included as Afghanistan continues planning for the future, while left-arm fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi returns to strengthen the pace attack. Star leg-spinner Rashid Khan is expected to play a key role alongside rising spinner AM Ghazanfar.
Afghanistan squad:
Rahmat Shah (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (vice-captain), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wicketkeeper), Nangyal Kharotai, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Yamin Ahmadzai, Saleem Safi, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi.
Reserve players: Qais Ahmad, Fareed Malik, Bilal Sami and Bashir Ahmad.
Ireland, meanwhile, has named an injury-hit squad for the opening three matches of the series, with several first-choice players unavailable. The hosts are expected to confirm their squad for the final two ODIs closer to the matches, depending on player fitness.
The five-match series is expected to provide valuable match practice for both teams as they continue preparations for upcoming international commitments and the ICC qualification pathway.
Series schedule:
- August 5: 1st ODI – Bready Cricket Club
- August 7: 2nd ODI – Bready Cricket Club
- August 10: 3rd ODI – Stormont, Belfast
- August 12: 4th ODI – Stormont, Belfast
- August 15: 5th ODI – Stormont, Belfast
Watch the series
Fans across Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) to watch the series live on Ariana Television.
Fans are also encouraged to follow Ariana Television, Ariana Sport and Ariana News’ social media pages for updated schedules, news and other exciting information.
Sport
Qosh Tepa and Akhawat to face off in AWPL final
Qosh Tepa secured its place in the final of the inaugural Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League (AWPL) after defeating Setareha on the eighth day of the competition in Kabul on Monday.
The league, which has brought together some of Afghanistan’s top wrestlers, continued with a series of closely contested bouts as teams battled for a place in the championship match.
Qosh Tepa made a strong start when Masihullah Nazari defeated Sayed Omar Zazi of Setareha in the 61kg weight category.
In the second bout, Najibullah Hassani extended Qosh Tepa’s advantage with a 6-2 victory over Murtaza Ayobi in the 65kg division.
The day’s third contest featured Mohammad Sarwar Sarwari of Akhawat, who produced one of the most dominant performances of the tournament, defeating Mohammad Ali Turkmanwal of Fath 14-1.
Qosh Tepa continued its winning momentum in the fourth bout as Shams Qureshi overcame Abdul Salim Qaderi of Setareha 7-1 in the 70kg weight category.
The team went on to claim three more victories, sealing an emphatic overall win and booking its place in the league final. The defeat ended Setareha’s hopes of competing for the inaugural championship.
The Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League will pause on Wednesday before returning for its final day of competition on Thursday, when Qosh Tepa will face Akhawat in the championship match to determine the first-ever AWPL title winners.
The final will be followed by the league’s closing ceremony.
Wrestling fans across Afghanistan can watch the championship match and closing ceremony live on Thursday from 6:00 p.m.
Sport
Youth teams take centre stage in Afghanistan Under-17 Champions League
Among the participating clubs is Kabul-based Arman FC, which says its involvement reflects its commitment to grassroots football and youth development.
The Afghanistan Under-17 Champions League, which got underway this week in Kabul, is providing a platform for some of the country’s most promising young footballers as clubs from across the country compete for the national youth title while helping develop the next generation of talent.
The tournament is designed to give under-17 players regular competitive match experience and create a pathway to senior club football and Afghanistan’s national youth teams.
Among the participating clubs is Kabul-based Arman FC, which says its involvement reflects its commitment to grassroots football and youth development.
“We proudly announce that Arman FC under-17 football team is participating in the Afghanistan Under-17 Champions League to develop grassroots football in Afghanistan and to encourage the youth of the country,” the club said in a statement.
Several of the club’s young players have spoken about what the competition means to them and their ambitions for the future.
Midfielder Shahzad Sharifi said he began playing football at the age of 12 before progressing through several youth teams, eventually earning a place at Arman FC alongside his brother, Mir Agha Sharifi.
“I now play in central midfield alongside my brother Mir Agha Sharifi, who is my role model. I promise Arman FC fans that one day I will take over the captain’s armband from my brother,” he said.
Forward Erfan Arzbegi said he hopes to use the tournament as a stepping stone to higher levels of the game.
“It is our dream to progress from the U-17 team to Arman FC’s senior squad, where we can further develop our game and eventually earn a place in Afghanistan’s senior national team and the U-23 national team,” he said.
Teammate Samiullah Aimaq, who previously played in Kunduz before joining Arman FC, said representing the club in the national youth championship was another important milestone in his football career.
“My dream is to one day play for Arman FC’s senior team as well as Afghanistan’s national teams at different age levels and bring pride to my country,” he said.
Youth competitions are regarded as an important part of Afghanistan’s football development, giving emerging players valuable competitive experience while allowing clubs to identify and nurture future senior talent.
The Afghanistan Under-17 Champions League features youth teams from clubs across the country and is expected to play a key role in strengthening the country’s football development pathway.
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