U.S. government plan to interview Afghan refugees raises deportation concerns

Refugee advocates and Afghan community groups have expressed concern over a reported U.S. government initiative to interview hundreds of Afghan refugees, warning that information collected could later be used in immigration enforcement or deportation proceedings.

According to The Washington Post, the U.S. Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) plans to interview about 800 Afghans under what it describes as a “wellbeing initiative” aimed at identifying common challenges faced by vulnerable refugees.

The reported questionnaire includes questions about respondents’ identities, integration into American society, and the immigration status of members of their households. It also reportedly states that responses are not anonymous and that the information may be retained for up to 15 years.

Advocacy groups say the interviews may have already begun. Shawn VanDiver, founder of the advocacy organization #AfghanEvac, said the program’s purpose remains unclear and has raised concerns among Afghan refugees, many of whom already face uncertainty over their legal status.

“There’s no good reason for them to be doing this,” VanDiver told The Independent, arguing that recent administration policies have increased pressure on Afghan immigrants rather than supported them.

Beth Oppenheim, chief executive of refugee advocacy group HIAS, said Afghan refugees have already seen many pathways to permanent protection narrowed and continue to face uncertainty about family reunification.

The Administration for Children and Families, which oversees ORR, said the agency is working to ensure eligible refugees receive services funded by U.S. taxpayers and is conducting outreach to connect them with available assistance. It added that ORR cooperates with federal law enforcement when legally required to share information related to suspected criminal activity.

The Department of Homeland Security has not publicly commented on the reported interview program.

The reported initiative comes amid broader concerns over the Trump administration’s immigration policies affecting Afghans. Over the past year and a half, the administration has suspended most refugee admissions, ended temporary protections for many Afghans, paused new Afghan visas, and imposed travel restrictions on Afghanistan.

Advocates have also criticized the administration’s handling of more than 1,000 Afghans awaiting resettlement at a refugee processing center in Qatar, where many have remained stranded after being evacuated following the fall of Kabul in 2021. Reports have suggested the administration considered relocating some of them to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a proposal that drew strong criticism from refugee advocates.