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Germany deports first Afghan without criminal record since 2021, Reuters reports
Germany resumed deportations to Afghanistan in 2024 despite continued debate over the safety of returnees following the political changes in the country in 2021.
Germany has deported an Afghan national without a criminal record for the first time since the Islamic Emirate returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, Reuters reported, citing German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt.
According to Dobrindt, the man became eligible for deportation after exhausting all legal avenues in his asylum case. He had previously attempted to settle in another European country but was found to be residing there illegally. After being transferred back to Germany under European migration procedures, he was deported to Afghanistan.
Reuters reported that the individual was among 31 Afghan men returned to Afghanistan on a deportation flight on Tuesday. The remaining 30 deportees had been convicted of criminal offenses, according to German authorities.
Germany resumed deportations to Afghanistan in 2024 despite continued debate over the safety of returnees following the political changes in the country in 2021.
Human rights organizations have repeatedly raised concerns over the policy. Reuters, citing Amnesty International, reported that Germany has deported more than 200 Afghans since the deportation program resumed in 2024, and that at least one deportee was later killed after returning to Afghanistan.
The deportations continue to draw criticism from rights groups, which have urged European governments to consider the humanitarian and human rights implications of returning asylum seekers to Afghanistan.
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Muttaqi discusses development projects with new UNDP envoy in Afghanistan
Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met on Tuesday with Turhan Saleh, the newly appointed representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Afghanistan.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the two sides discussed UNDP’s development activities in Afghanistan, the reintegration of returning migrants, cooperation in the health and agriculture sectors, alternative livelihoods for combating narcotics, environmental protection, climate change, and responses to natural disasters.
Muttaqi stressed the importance of implementing development and infrastructure projects alongside humanitarian assistance, saying the Islamic Emirate would continue cooperation with the United Nations in these areas.
The ministry added that Saleh assured the coordination of UNDP programs with Afghanistan’s priorities and said the organization would continue supporting development projects and capacity-building efforts based on the needs of the Afghan people.
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Naeem, Japanese ambassador discuss continued Kabul-Tokyo cooperation
Mohammad Naeem, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Finance and Administration of the Islamic Emirate, met on Tuesday with Japanese Ambassador to Kabul, Kenichi Matsumoto.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides discussed Afghanistan-Japan bilateral relations, areas of mutual interest, and ways to strengthen continued cooperation between Kabul and Tokyo.
The Japanese ambassador expressed hope for further strengthening ties between the two countries. He also praised the Islamic Emirate’s efforts to combat narcotics, the improved security situation, and other developments in Afghanistan. He additionally welcomed the Brussels meeting between the Islamic Emirate and the European Union.
Naeem thanked Japan for what he described as its positive approach and continued cooperation with the Afghan people, stressing the importance of expanding bilateral relations and enhancing mutual engagement.
The two sides concluded the meeting by emphasizing the importance of holding regular consultations to strengthen coordination and bilateral cooperation.
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Mujahid: Afghanistan’s borders secure, territory will not be used against other countries
Mujahid said the country’s border forces are fully responsible for safeguarding Afghanistan’s territorial integrity and national interests.
Islamic Emirate spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says Afghanistan’s border security remains under control, stressing that attempts by smugglers and what he described as “criminal elements” to create instability are swiftly neutralized by border forces.
Speaking at the “Government Program Through the Lens of the Media” briefing on Tuesday, Mujahid said the country’s border forces are fully responsible for safeguarding Afghanistan’s territorial integrity and national interests, adding that the security situation along the borders is stable and reliable.
He said smugglers and “criminal elements” occasionally attempt to create security challenges in border areas, but maintained that such incidents are brought under control within minutes by Islamic Emirate forces.
Mujahid also highlighted the performance of the Ministry of Borders, Ethnicities and Tribes, saying it has made significant progress in strengthening national unity and resolving disputes over the past year.
According to him, the ministry settled 432 disputes during the past year and organized 33 major tribal and public gatherings across the country’s provinces aimed at promoting reconciliation and social cohesion.
Reiterating the Islamic Emirate’s foreign policy, Mujahid said the government follows an economy-oriented and connectivity-based approach and seeks positive relations with all countries in the region and beyond.
He also reaffirmed that Afghan territory will not be used against any other country, describing the policy as a key principle of the Islamic Emirate’s engagement with the international community.
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