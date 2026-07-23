Fath, Qosh Tepa secure victories on Day 3 of Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League

Fath and Qosh Tepa recorded impressive team victories on the third day of the inaugural Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League (AWPL), as the country’s top wrestlers continued to showcase their talent in Kabul on Wednesday.

The league, which brings together leading wrestling clubs from across Afghanistan in a team-based competition, aims to promote one of the country’s most popular traditional sports while providing a national platform for elite athletes.

In the opening team contest, Spin Ghar’s Farzad Chailabagh defeated Qaribullah Kazemi of Fath in the 57kg category. Fath responded strongly, winning the next two bouts as Mohammad Ali Turkmanwal defeated Suhail Mirzai in the 61kg division and Siawash Samani overcame Abdul Sattar Alamiyar in the 65kg category, helping guide Fath to victory.

The second fixture featured Kahkashan against Qosh Tepa. Kahkashan made the perfect start when Mohammad Ramiz Ahmadi defeated Bilal Hakimi in the 57kg category.

Qosh Tepa, however, dominated the remainder of the contest, winning the next five bouts. Masihullah Nazari defeated Murtaza Rustami in the 61kg division, while Najib Hasani overcame Jawad in the 65kg category.

In the heavier weight classes, Shams Quraishi beat Sher Hussain in the 70kg division, Romal Rajabi defeated Mohammad Hadi at 74kg, and Osman Azimi completed the clean sweep by overcoming Farhad Haidari in the 79kg category.

The Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League continues in Kabul, with clubs from across the country competing for the inaugural championship in a tournament designed to strengthen the sport and provide greater exposure for Afghanistan’s leading wrestlers.

Ariana Television Network (ATN) is broadcasting every match of the Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League live and exclusively across Afghanistan, with daily coverage beginning at 6:00 p.m., bringing the competition to wrestling fans nationwide.