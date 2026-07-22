Rahmat Shah Zurmati appointed Afghanistan’s new Test and ODI captain

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has appointed experienced middle-order batter Rahmat Shah Zurmati as the new captain of Afghanistan’s Test and One-Day International (ODI) teams following the resignation of Hashmatullah Shahidi.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, a day after Shahidi stepped down from the leadership role. The ACB also named star wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz as vice-captain for both formats.

Rahmat Shah is one of Afghanistan’s most experienced cricketers and has been a key member of the national team for more than a decade. Renowned for his calm temperament and dependable batting, he has played a pivotal role in Afghanistan’s rise in international cricket, particularly in the longer formats of the game.

The 32-year-old has represented Afghanistan in Tests, ODIs and Twenty20 Internationals, scoring thousands of international runs and becoming the country’s first batter to score a century in Test cricket. His consistency at the top of the order and wealth of experience made him a natural candidate to lead the national side.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, meanwhile, has established himself as one of Afghanistan’s most explosive opening batters. The 24-year-old has become a regular feature in franchise leagues around the world and is regarded as one of the brightest young talents in international cricket. His appointment as deputy captain is seen as part of the board’s long-term leadership planning.

The leadership change comes as Afghanistan prepares for a busy international schedule, including the upcoming tour of Ireland, where the team will play a white-ball series as part of its preparations for future ICC tournaments and bilateral engagements.

Hashmatullah Shahidi led Afghanistan through a significant period in the team’s development, including appearances in major ICC competitions. Under his captaincy, Afghanistan recorded several memorable victories and continued to strengthen its reputation as one of the leading emerging nations in world cricket.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board thanked Shahidi for his leadership and expressed confidence that Rahmat Shah and Gurbaz would guide the national team into its next chapter.

The new leadership duo will begin their tenure as Afghanistan looks to build on recent successes and continue its progress across the Test and ODI formats.