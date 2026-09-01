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Afghan envoy says Kabul will not allow Afghan soil to be used against Pakistan
Shakeeb said a new political reality has emerged in Kabul since 2021 and stressed that Afghanistan does not want its territory to be used against Pakistan.
Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb, has reaffirmed Kabul’s position that Afghan territory will not be used against Pakistan, while calling for greater direct engagement between the two neighbouring countries on their shared security concerns.
Speaking at Pakistan’s National Defence University in Islamabad, Shakeeb said Afghanistan and Pakistan are closely connected by geography, shared communities, trade, transit and security, meaning developments in either country have a direct impact on the other.
He described the relationship as both a challenge and an opportunity for regional stability and stronger economic cooperation, and urged both sides to move beyond what he called outdated assumptions about each other’s current realities.
Shakeeb said a new political reality has emerged in Kabul since 2021 and stressed that Afghanistan does not want its territory to be used against Pakistan.
At the same time, he said Afghanistan cannot accept Pakistan’s security concerns being used to justify military action on Afghan territory.
The ambassador said Kabul understands Pakistan’s concerns over potential security threats originating from Afghanistan, but argued that such allegations should be specific and supported by concrete information, including details of individuals, networks and specific cases.
Shakeeb also said that if Pakistan expects Afghanistan to cooperate in addressing its security concerns, Kabul wants Islamabad to engage directly with Afghanistan over its own security concerns.
He called for continued dialogue and cooperation between the two countries, saying their close ties make constructive engagement essential to addressing security, political and economic challenges.
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Putin: Russia in close contact with Tajikistan over Afghanistan security
Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow remains in close contact with Tajikistan over security concerns related to neighboring Afghanistan.
Speaking with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek, Putin said: “We are aware of your concerns about what is happening in our neighboring country, Afghanistan, and we are in close contact on these and other security-related issues.”
Russia and Tajikistan have maintained close security cooperation over concerns about instability and militant threats linked to Afghanistan.
Tajikistan shares a long border with Afghanistan and has repeatedly raised concerns about cross-border security, terrorism, drug trafficking and other threats. Russia, which maintains a military presence in Tajikistan, has also strengthened cooperation with Dushanbe and other Central Asian states on border security and counterterrorism.
The issue of Afghanistan’s security situation has remained a key concern for Moscow and its Central Asian allies, particularly since the change of government in Kabul in 2021.
However, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has repeatedly stated that it will not allow any individual or group to threaten another country from within its borders.
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Eight-story commercial market to be built in Kabul’s Mandawi area
The National Procurement Commission, chaired by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, has approved a proposal to construct a commercial market in Kabul’s first district, in the Mandawi area, on property owned by the Ministry of Finance.
According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, the market will be an eight-story building constructed with an investment of approximately 162 million AFN and will contain 560 shops.
The Prime Minister’s Office also announced that a committee has been tasked with distinguishing the activities of cargo and postal service companies in accordance with the laws in force under the Islamic Emirate and international standards, and submitting its report to the Economic Commission.
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Crossing closures cost Pakistani traders billions
Pakistan’s traders and exporters have suffered billions of dollars in losses following the prolonged closure of major trade crossings with Afghanistan, according to a report by Dawn.
Trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan has supported thousands of families on both sides for decades, with billions of afghanis (AFN) worth of goods, including fresh fruits and vegetables, transported through the crossings each year.
However, the closure of key crossings, including Torkham and Chaman, in October 2025 amid political and security tensions has caused significant losses for Pakistani wholesalers, traders and farmers.
Rehman Gul, a Pakistani commission agent who has worked in the agricultural trade for 21 years, told Dawn that several freight trucks belonging to traders became stranded following the closures. He said he lost around 110 million Pakistani rupees in payments already made for goods and transportation.
Gul said traders are now losing between one million and 1.5 million rupees every day, while the disruption has also contributed to higher prices for essential commodities. He said consignments of products such as lemons, chilies and garlic have spoiled after remaining trapped inside containers.
Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, senior vice president of the Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said Pakistan exports about $1.5 billion worth of goods to Afghanistan each year. He estimated that the 10-month closure of the crossings had cost Pakistani traders nearly $1 billion.
Sarhadi said Afghanistan remains one of Pakistan’s closest and most important export markets, with Pakistani exporters often receiving advance payments after orders are confirmed.
He added that Pakistani exports to Central Asian countries through Afghanistan are worth about $800 million annually. The suspension of transit trade has caused an estimated $225 million in losses for Pakistani exporters over the past 10 months, he said.
The disruption has also increased the cost of importing cotton, pulses and other commodities from Central Asia, which were previously transported through Afghanistan at comparatively lower costs.
Sarhadi said Afghan exports to India through the Wagah border are worth around $300 million annually, with Afghan exporters suffering losses of nearly $200 million as a result of the suspension of transit trade.
The prolonged disruption has also affected employment, with millions of people reportedly losing jobs directly or indirectly. Sarhadi said rising unemployment has placed additional pressure on the law-and-order situation in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Karachi’s ports remain a major hub for Afghan transit trade, with around 40,000 to 45,000 containers passing through Pakistan for Afghanistan each year. Pakistan earns approximately $160 million annually from the transit trade.
Sarhadi estimated that Pakistan has lost about $106 million because of the closure. He said around 10,000 transit containers remained stranded in Pakistan between October 2025 and April 2026, generating substantial demurrage and detention charges.
With an average penalty of about $120 per container per day, Afghan importers were facing additional costs of roughly $1.2 million every day.
The prolonged closure has therefore become a major economic burden for businesses on both sides of the border. The business community is urging Islamabad and Kabul to keep trade separate from political disputes, reopen Torkham and Chaman, and restore the commercial routes that support businesses, employment and livelihoods across the region.
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