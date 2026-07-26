Badakhshan Governor, Army Chief reaffirm commitment to Afghanistan’s security

Badakhshan Governor Mohammad Ismail Ghaznavi said during a public gathering that no individual or group would be allowed to threaten Afghanistan’s security.

Ghaznavi called on opposition groups to stop their disruptive activities and refrain from threatening the security of the country’s citizens. He also addressed the opposition, saying: “What did you achieve during the past twenty years when NATO and U.S. forces were supporting you? We know well how to suppress and fight you, and your dream of taking control of the country may be buried with you.”

The Badakhshan governor also urged everyone to encourage opposition groups not to destabilize the country and to appreciate the current security situation. He said: “Our country needs reconstruction. How long should there be war? Anyone who has a problem should come forward; the doors of the Islamic Emirate are open to them.”

He concluded by saying there is no need for anyone to create disturbances against the Islamic system.

Meanwhile, Qari Fasihuddin Fitrat, Chief of Army Staff of the Ministry of Defense of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, stressed during a visit to Zebak district of Badakhshan province that security forces will not allow any individual or group to disrupt Afghanistan’s security.

Fitrat, who traveled to Zebak to assess the security situation, said Pakistan had supported some opponents of the Islamic Emirate, but they were defeated by the resistance of the Islamic Emirate’s forces. Following the recent clash in the Topkhana–Chitral area, he announced that security forces are fully prepared to defend the country’s borders and warned that any attempt to create insecurity would be met with a decisive response.

According to sources, during the recent clash between security forces and an armed group attempting to enter Zebak from the Shah Salim area of Chitral, at least five people were killed, several others fled to Pakistan, and Commander Marouf, described as a key commander of the Freedom Front, was killed during the clash and the subsequent pursuit operation by security forces.