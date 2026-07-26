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Badakhshan Governor, Army Chief reaffirm commitment to Afghanistan’s security
The Badakhshan governor also urged everyone to encourage opposition groups not to destabilize the country and to appreciate the current security situation.
Badakhshan Governor Mohammad Ismail Ghaznavi said during a public gathering that no individual or group would be allowed to threaten Afghanistan’s security.
Ghaznavi called on opposition groups to stop their disruptive activities and refrain from threatening the security of the country’s citizens. He also addressed the opposition, saying: “What did you achieve during the past twenty years when NATO and U.S. forces were supporting you? We know well how to suppress and fight you, and your dream of taking control of the country may be buried with you.”
The Badakhshan governor also urged everyone to encourage opposition groups not to destabilize the country and to appreciate the current security situation. He said: “Our country needs reconstruction. How long should there be war? Anyone who has a problem should come forward; the doors of the Islamic Emirate are open to them.”
He concluded by saying there is no need for anyone to create disturbances against the Islamic system.
Meanwhile, Qari Fasihuddin Fitrat, Chief of Army Staff of the Ministry of Defense of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, stressed during a visit to Zebak district of Badakhshan province that security forces will not allow any individual or group to disrupt Afghanistan’s security.
Fitrat, who traveled to Zebak to assess the security situation, said Pakistan had supported some opponents of the Islamic Emirate, but they were defeated by the resistance of the Islamic Emirate’s forces. Following the recent clash in the Topkhana–Chitral area, he announced that security forces are fully prepared to defend the country’s borders and warned that any attempt to create insecurity would be met with a decisive response.
According to sources, during the recent clash between security forces and an armed group attempting to enter Zebak from the Shah Salim area of Chitral, at least five people were killed, several others fled to Pakistan, and Commander Marouf, described as a key commander of the Freedom Front, was killed during the clash and the subsequent pursuit operation by security forces.
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Afghan PM, Uzbek Deputy PM hold talks on expanding economic and political cooperation
Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund welcomed Deputy Prime Minister Khojayev and the accompanying delegation, describing the visit as significant for strengthening bilateral relations between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.
Afghanistan’s Prime Minister, Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, met on Sunday at the Gulkhana Palace with Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister, Jamshid Khojayev, who arrived this weekend in Kabul leading a high-level delegation.
The meeting was also attended by Dr. Mullah Abdul Wasi, Chief of Staff of the Office of the Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Hedayatullah Badri, Minister of Mines and Petroleum, and Abdul Ghafar Bahr, Ambassador of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to Uzbekistan.
At the outset of the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Khojayev said the purpose of the visit by the high-level Uzbek delegation, comprising ministers, deputy ministers, business leaders, and investors, was to strengthen the economic and political relations between the two countries.
Referring to the cordial ties between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan, he said Afghanistan holds an important place in Uzbekistan’s foreign policy.
He added that, under the directives of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the primary objective of the visit is to begin the practical implementation of commitments made in the areas of investment and trade so that both countries can see tangible results.
Khojayev said Afghanistan’s total exports to Uzbekistan reached US$150 million last year. Since the beginning of the current year, exports have reached US$111 million, and the figure is expected to increase further by the end of the year.
He also stated that Uzbekistan has so far issued 5,000 visas to Afghan nationals, reflecting the continued expansion of friendship and economic relations between the two countries.
Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund welcomed Deputy Prime Minister Khojayev and the accompanying delegation, describing the visit as significant for strengthening bilateral relations between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.
He said the visit of the high-level Uzbek delegation and the expansion of economic cooperation demonstrate Uzbekistan’s strong confidence in Afghanistan’s future.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Prime Minister Akhund assured the Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister that Afghanistan welcomes stronger relations with the friendly and brotherly country and remains fully committed to implementing the commitments that have been made.
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Afghanistan, Uzbekistan reaffirm commitment to expanding agricultural cooperation in Bamyan
For his part, Deputy Prime Minister Khodjayev reaffirmed Uzbekistan’s commitment to continuing cooperation with Afghanistan, pledging support for investment.
The Governor of Bamyan province and Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister, Jamshid Khodjayev, have emphasized the importance of expanding economic cooperation, promoting sustainable agriculture, and attracting investment during a meeting in Kabul.
According to the Bamyan Provincial Media Office, the two sides discussed agricultural mechanization, the transfer of technical expertise, the development of the potato industry, and support for local farmers. The governor expressed appreciation for Uzbekistan’s continued cooperation and called for sustained support for agricultural and development projects in Bamyan.
For his part, Deputy Prime Minister Khodjayev reaffirmed Uzbekistan’s commitment to continuing cooperation with Afghanistan, pledging support for investment, strengthening production capacities, and further developing the agricultural sector in Bamyan province.
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Uzbekistan delegation arrives in Kabul to attend trade forum
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce has announced that a high-level delegation from Uzbekistan, comprising government officials and private sector representatives, led by Jamshid Khojaev, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, arrived in Kabul on Saturday.
According to the ministry’s statement, the delegation was welcomed at Kabul International Airport by Nooruddin Azizi, Minister of Industry and Commerce.
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce added that the purpose of the Uzbek delegation’s visit to Kabul is to hold meetings and discussions with officials of the Islamic Emirate and representatives of Afghanistan’s private sector, as well as to participate in the trade forum.
Afghan PM, Uzbek Deputy PM hold talks on expanding economic and political cooperation
Badakhshan Governor, Army Chief reaffirm commitment to Afghanistan’s security
Afghanistan, Uzbekistan reaffirm commitment to expanding agricultural cooperation in Bamyan
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