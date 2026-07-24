Tawsia
Tawsia: Factors behind rising fuel prices in Afghanistan discussed
Tawsia
Tawsia: Reasons behind Afghanistan’s fuel price rise discussed
Tawsia
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Tawsia
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Tawsia: Factors behind rising fuel prices in Afghanistan discussed
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