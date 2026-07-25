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Pakistan PM again urges Afghanistan to act against militant groups
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday renewed his call for Afghanistan to take action against militant groups, saying Afghan territory should not be used to launch attacks against Pakistan.
“Pakistan shares over 2,600-kilometre border with its neighbour and has repeatedly urged the Afghan authorities to act against terrorist organisations and prevent Afghan territory from being used against Pakistan,” Sharif said speaking at an event in Balochistan province. “However, the Afghan interim government has failed to take effective action against these groups.”
Pakistan has repeatedly accused the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan of failing to curb the activities of militant groups that Islamabad says carry out attacks inside Pakistan. The Islamic Emirate has consistently rejected the allegations, insisting that Afghan territory is not used against any country and calling on Pakistan to address its own security challenges internally.
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International Criminal Court members dismiss prosecutor Khan over sexual misconduct allegation
Khan’s dismissal follows an announcement by the United States that it will launch a renewed diplomatic campaign to dismantle the ICC, which it says is a threat to its sovereignty.
Member states of the International Criminal Court voted to dismiss prosecutor Karim Khan for serious misconduct, the ICC said on Friday.
Diplomats running the executive bureau of the court’s governing body said last month the British barrister had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a junior ICC lawyer and should be fired, documents seen by Reuters showed. On Friday, a large majority of the ICC’s 125 member states voted to follow that recommendation.
“The assembly decided by a majority of 82 states parties that the elected official, prosecutor, Karim Khan, committed serious misconduct and a serious breach of duty … and to remove … Karim Khan from office,” the president of the court’s governing body, Paivi Kaukoranta, said.
Khan, 56, denies any wrongdoing.
“Mr. Khan will challenge the lawfulness and fairness of the decision through all available legal mechanisms,” his lawyer, Tayab Ali, said after the vote.
Khan’s dismissal immediately triggers the election process for a new ICC prosecutor who is not expected to be voted in before next year.
“Members of the court acted swiftly and decisively to remove an embattled and discredited official so that the court can move forward with its important work in all the situations on its docket,” said Leila Sadat, professor of international criminal law at Washington University.
DISMISSAL FOLLOWS RENEWED U.S. PUSHBACK
Khan’s dismissal follows an announcement by the United States that it will launch a renewed diplomatic campaign to dismantle the ICC, which it says is a threat to its sovereignty.
During a visit to the Philippines on Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there were “lunatics and crazies involved in the ICC” and there was no way any U.S. political or military officials would ever go on trial at the court, reiterating previous criticism.
State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott welcomed Khan’s removal but said, “he is only one small cog in this irredeemably corrupt institution. Today’s outcome will have no impact on the United States’ plans to dismantle the ICC.”
The U.S., which is not a member, has imposed sanctions on 11 ICC judges and prosecutors, including Khan, citing the ICC’s arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant, and a past probe into U.S. troops in Afghanistan.
While removing Khan helps the ICC’s credibility by showing it has accountability for its own leadership, the court has more hurdles to overcome, said Kyra Wigard, assistant professor of law at Utrecht University.
“The bigger challenge going forward is whether the court can restore confidence internally and externally while maintaining the perception of independence amid intense geopolitical pressure,” she said.
Khan’s accuser spoke publicly for the first time last week in an interview with CNN in which she repeated her allegations that the prosecutor had a non-consensual sexual relationship with her.
Lawyers for Khan told Reuters he denied “any sexual relationship of any kind” with the junior lawyer.
Any active ICC warrants will remain in place because only ICC judges have the authority to withdraw warrants.
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U.S. government plan to interview Afghan refugees raises deportation concerns
Refugee advocates and Afghan community groups have expressed concern over a reported U.S. government initiative to interview hundreds of Afghan refugees, warning that information collected could later be used in immigration enforcement or deportation proceedings.
According to The Washington Post, the U.S. Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) plans to interview about 800 Afghans under what it describes as a “wellbeing initiative” aimed at identifying common challenges faced by vulnerable refugees.
The reported questionnaire includes questions about respondents’ identities, integration into American society, and the immigration status of members of their households. It also reportedly states that responses are not anonymous and that the information may be retained for up to 15 years.
Advocacy groups say the interviews may have already begun. Shawn VanDiver, founder of the advocacy organization #AfghanEvac, said the program’s purpose remains unclear and has raised concerns among Afghan refugees, many of whom already face uncertainty over their legal status.
“There’s no good reason for them to be doing this,” VanDiver told The Independent, arguing that recent administration policies have increased pressure on Afghan immigrants rather than supported them.
Beth Oppenheim, chief executive of refugee advocacy group HIAS, said Afghan refugees have already seen many pathways to permanent protection narrowed and continue to face uncertainty about family reunification.
The Administration for Children and Families, which oversees ORR, said the agency is working to ensure eligible refugees receive services funded by U.S. taxpayers and is conducting outreach to connect them with available assistance. It added that ORR cooperates with federal law enforcement when legally required to share information related to suspected criminal activity.
The Department of Homeland Security has not publicly commented on the reported interview program.
The reported initiative comes amid broader concerns over the Trump administration’s immigration policies affecting Afghans. Over the past year and a half, the administration has suspended most refugee admissions, ended temporary protections for many Afghans, paused new Afghan visas, and imposed travel restrictions on Afghanistan.
Advocates have also criticized the administration’s handling of more than 1,000 Afghans awaiting resettlement at a refugee processing center in Qatar, where many have remained stranded after being evacuated following the fall of Kabul in 2021. Reports have suggested the administration considered relocating some of them to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a proposal that drew strong criticism from refugee advocates.
Latest News
Five armed men killed while attempting to cross Durand Line into Badakhshan
Pakistan PM again urges Afghanistan to act against militant groups
International Criminal Court members dismiss prosecutor Khan over sexual misconduct allegation
U.S. government plan to interview Afghan refugees raises deportation concerns
Trump says Israeli PM Netanyahu will visit US next week
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Afghanistan eyes direct Basmati rice imports from India amid tensions with Pakistan
India offers 1,000 online scholarships for Afghan students for 2026-27 academic year
TAPI project sees rapid progress in Afghanistan
Cricket world pays tribute to Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran
Turkey spent over $120 million to prepare airport for Qatar-donated U.S. presidential aircraft
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Tahawol: Escalating reciprocal strikes between Iran-US discussed
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