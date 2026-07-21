Deadly Nuristan floods death toll climbs to 23 and nearly 100 missing

Afghanistan’s National Disaster Preparedness Authority has released updated preliminary figures showing that 23 people have been killed, 80 injured and nearly 100 remain missing following devastating flash floods in Parun, the capital of Nuristan province on Monday.

Taj Mohammad Hemat, deputy spokesperson for the authority, said 15 bodies have so far been recovered, while search and rescue teams continue operations in the affected areas.

According to officials, the floods completely destroyed seven houses and partially damaged 23 others. The disaster also destroyed 70 shops, 40 vehicles and 11 hotels, either completely or partially.

Authorities stressed that the figures remain preliminary and are expected to change as rescue efforts and damage assessments continue.

Emergency teams are still working to locate missing people and deliver assistance to affected families.