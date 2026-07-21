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Deadly Nuristan floods death toll climbs to 23 and nearly 100 missing
The deputy spokesperson for the authority, said 15 bodies have so far been recovered, while search and rescue teams continue operations in the affected areas.
Afghanistan’s National Disaster Preparedness Authority has released updated preliminary figures showing that 23 people have been killed, 80 injured and nearly 100 remain missing following devastating flash floods in Parun, the capital of Nuristan province on Monday.
Taj Mohammad Hemat, deputy spokesperson for the authority, said 15 bodies have so far been recovered, while search and rescue teams continue operations in the affected areas.
According to officials, the floods completely destroyed seven houses and partially damaged 23 others. The disaster also destroyed 70 shops, 40 vehicles and 11 hotels, either completely or partially.
Authorities stressed that the figures remain preliminary and are expected to change as rescue efforts and damage assessments continue.
Emergency teams are still working to locate missing people and deliver assistance to affected families.
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ACCI chairman leads trade delegation to Uzbekistan
The Chairman of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI), Sayed Karim Hashemi, has departed for Uzbekistan at the head of a high-level delegation comprising ACCI leaders and more than 100 Afghan traders and investors.
According to ACCI, the three-day visit will include meetings with officials in Uzbekistan’s Syrdarya region, business-to-business (B2B) meetings, and visits to production facilities.
The chamber said the visit is aimed at expanding bilateral trade, encouraging investment, and strengthening long-term economic cooperation between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.
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India says UN sanctions on Afghanistan no longer effective
He further accused Islamabad of imposing trade and transit restrictions on Afghanistan and called for those measures to be lifted.
Parvathaneni Harish, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, told a recent UN Security Council meeting that the political landscape in Afghanistan has changed significantly, making it necessary to reassess the current UN sanctions regime.
Harish said the existing punitive measures have lost their effectiveness and urged the international community to adopt a new approach toward engagement with Afghanistan.
The Indian envoy also condemned Pakistan’s airstrikes inside Afghanistan, citing findings by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) that linked the attacks to significant civilian casualties.
He further accused Islamabad of imposing trade and transit restrictions on Afghanistan and called for those measures to be lifted.
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Widespread reaction to Nuristan floods; from messages of sympathy to requests for urgent assistance
Hamid Karzai expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and called on Afghan business leaders and humanitarian organizations to provide urgent assistance to flood-affected communities.
Messages of condolence and support have poured in from foreign governments, international organizations and prominent Afghan figures following the devastating flash floods that struck Parun, the capital of Nuristan province on Monday.
Japanese Ambassador to Afghanistan Takayoshi Masamoto expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life and injuries caused by the floods, extending heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families and wishing a swift recovery to those affected.
The European Union Delegation to Afghanistan also expressed solidarity with the people of Nuristan, offering condolences to bereaved families, expressing hope that those still missing would be found quickly, and praising the efforts of rescue teams.
The Embassy of Iran in Kabul conveyed its condolences over the floods in Nuristan and other eastern provinces, expressing sympathy with affected families and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
Richard Lindsay, the United Kingdom’s Special Envoy to Afghanistan, said he was deeply saddened by reports of the disaster and extended his thoughts to the victims, their families and emergency responders carrying out search and rescue operations.
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said its teams are on the ground conducting rapid multi-sector assessments to identify urgent humanitarian needs, noting that the flooding has caused casualties and extensive damage to homes, infrastructure and farmland.
Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and called on Afghan business leaders and humanitarian organizations to provide urgent assistance to flood-affected communities.
Afghanistan national cricket star Rashid Khan also appealed for immediate support, urging national and international aid organizations, charitable institutions and wealthy Afghans to provide emergency humanitarian assistance, including food, medicine and shelter, to families affected by the disaster.
Search and rescue operations remain underway as authorities continue assessing the full scale of the tragedy.
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