Fazlur Rehman accuses Pakistan of enabling US strikes on Afghanistan

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has accused Pakistan of facilitating US military operations in Afghanistan during the two-decade conflict, saying Islamabad allowed American aircraft to use its airspace to carry out strikes.

Speaking at a conference, Fazlur Rehman claimed Pakistan had never prevented armed fighters from crossing into Afghanistan and criticized what he described as contradictory state policies.

He also said Afghanistan is a country that needs peace, stability and independence, but alleged that Pakistan’s military establishment has repeatedly contributed to instability in the country.

According to Fazlur Rehman, whenever the United States or Western countries sought to destabilize Afghanistan, Pakistan acted as a proxy while simultaneously presenting itself as a partner in the fight against terrorism.

The JUI-F leader also criticized the Pakistani government’s policy on the registration of religious seminaries, warning that the approach could fuel protests and heighten tensions within the country.