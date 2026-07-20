Regional
Iran and US widen attacks, raising fears for Gulf shipping and water supplies
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio vowed that the United States would continue to target Iran as long as it attacked global commercial shipping.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Monday they had struck U.S. military assets across the Middle East after another night of U.S. bombardment of Iranian cities, part of a cycle of attacks that has all but wrecked an interim ceasefire agreement, Reuters reported.
Oil prices briefly jumped above $90 a barrel after renewed disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, while U.S. President Donald Trump defended the latest strikes as retaliation for American military deaths, despite mounting political pressure at home from rising gasoline prices.
The conflict also escalated with attacks on desalination facilities, raising the prospect of water shortages across parts of the Gulf and opening a new front in a war that is increasingly threatening civilian infrastructure.
Yet even as both sides traded strikes, Tehran and Washington separately signalled they had not ruled out a return to negotiations.
Trump said the latest U.S. strikes were carried out “in honor of the … great patriots”, referring to as many as three U.S. service members killed in recent Iranian attacks.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said two oil tankers had “exploded” and were immobilised after attempting to transit the strait via an “unsafe” route. On Sunday, the IRGC had said two ships were involved in an “accident” in the same area. It was unclear whether the two incidents were related.
Reuters could not immediately verify the incident. The IRGC statement gave no details about the vessels or any casualties.
Separately, a vessel was struck by an unknown projectile off Oman’s coast, overlooking the Strait of Hormuz, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said. The vessel remains adrift but the crew are safe, it said.
In a statement, U.S. Central Command said its ninth consecutive night of strikes against Iran aimed at “degrading” the country’s ability to attack commercial vessels in the strait’s vital shipping lanes. It gave no further details.
Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency said U.S. missiles had struck several Iranian cities early on Monday.
Explosions were reported in Tabriz, Chabahar, Konarak, Bandar Mahshahr and Bandar Imam Khomeini. One person was killed and several others wounded southwest of Tabriz, according to state news agency IRNA.
The IRGC said it targeted U.S. aircraft at Jordan’s Aqaba airport with ballistic missiles, as well as military assets at Kuwait’s Al-Adiri camp and Ali Al Salem Air Base, and positions in Syria.
Sirens sounded in Bahrain on Monday morning, the interior ministry said, while Kuwait’s army said it intercepted hostile drones during an Iranian attack.
Kuwait’s government said a desalination plant had been attacked on Sunday for the second day running, causing a fire, in what it called a direct strike on vital civilian infrastructure.
Desalination facilities supply most drinking water in many Gulf states, serving tens of millions of people in one of the world’s driest regions.
Iran, which accused the United States on Saturday of hitting one of its own desalination plants, has repeatedly said it would target such plants in Gulf states in retaliation for U.S. attacks on its energy infrastructure. The U.S. did not confirm that it had struck an Iranian desalination facility.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio vowed that the United States would continue to target Iran as long as it attacked global commercial shipping.
“As long as Iran insists on controlling an international waterway, we’re gonna have to respond to that. The United States always remains open to a diplomatic solution,” Rubio said.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry signalled that Tehran also did not rule out a return to diplomacy despite the escalating violence, when asked if the door to talks with the U.S. was now closed.
“Diplomacy is a tool through which we pursue our national interests, just like war,” spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday.
Baghaei also said Iran’s interior minister would hold talks on Monday in Pakistan – the main mediator between Tehran and Washington since the start of the conflict – though he said it was a visit focused on bilateral issues.
The conflict, which began when the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, seeking to disable Tehran’s nuclear and missile programs and weaken its regional proxies, has killed thousands of people, mostly in Iran and Lebanon, Reuters reported.
U.S. gasoline pump prices crossed the $4 a gallon mark on Monday, a price point of financial pain for households. They had dipped below that threshold in June after the U.S. and Iran signed their memorandum of understanding to end the war.
Trump’s Republican Party faces the risk of a voter backlash in midterm congressional elections in November.
The U.S. military said two service personnel died in Jordan on Friday and that a third was missing in action. On Sunday, Central Command said that “unidentified remains” had been found at the site of Friday’s attack and that “an examination process to verify the remains is ongoing”.
Trump said the campaign against Iran was achieving its aims.
“Iran has been very, very badly damaged… We control the strait. They don’t control anything… But we hit them very hard again tonight. And we did that in honor of the — probably three, it’s probably three, as opposed to two — great patriots.”
Regional
US renews strikes on Iran after two military personnel killed by Iranian attack
Central Command said the two deaths occurred on Friday and that a third U.S. service member was missing in action. The announcement brought the number of U.S. service members killed since the war began to 16, while more than 420 have been wounded.
The United States launched new strikes against Iran, Central Command said, after it earlier announced that two U.S. military personnel were killed in Jordan and another was missing following an Iranian attack.
Before the strikes on Saturday, Iran’s supreme leader said Washington would pay for “seeking to escalate the conflict,” Reuters reported.
Central Command said in a statement that the airstrikes began at 6 p.m. ET (2200 GMT), at President Donald Trump’s direction.
“The strikes are designed to further degrade Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and swiftly punish Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces who launched attacks against American service members in Jordan last night,” it said, without providing further details.
Iran’s Mehr news agency said the U.S. carried out an attack near Sirik in southern Iran, adding that no casualties or damage to infrastructure have been reported.
The U.S. and Iran have intensified attacks since an interim ceasefire deal signed a month ago fell apart last week, raising the possibility of a return to all-out war.
Central Command said the two deaths occurred on Friday and that a third U.S. service member was missing in action. The announcement brought the number of U.S. service members killed since the war began to 16, while more than 420 have been wounded.
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth posted on X: “Their sacrifice only stiffens our resolve.”
Iran appeared to target Saudi Arabia as well as other U.S. Gulf allies and Jordan on Saturday after U.S. attacks on Iranian bridges, power facilities and other infrastructure.
In a written statement carried by the official social media accounts of Iran’s supreme leader and Iranian state media, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said U.S. actions have shown that Trump’s signature was “utterly worthless and devoid of credibility.”
The statement warned of “even heavier costs and further humiliation” for the United States. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Khamenei’s whereabouts remain a mystery.
The conflict, which began when the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on Iran at the end of February hoping to disable its missile programme and its regional proxies, has led to major disruption to energy supplies, fears over global inflation and a battle for control of the Strait of Hormuz.
IRANIAN STRIKES REPORTED IN KUWAIT, BAHRAIN, JORDAN, SAUDI ARABIA
On Saturday, Kuwait came under sustained attack, with the armed forces saying they had intercepted Iranian ballistic missiles and drones, and that some firefighters and oil sector workers had been injured while responding to the attacks.
Iran’s IRGC said it had struck a U.S. military support centre at Kuwait’s Camp Arifjan and destroyed a radar facility at Ali Al Salem Air Base. Kuwait Petroleum Corporation later said one of its oil facilities had been hit in “repeated Iranian attacks”, causing significant damage and some injuries, according to the state news agency.
The IRGC also targeted a site in Bahrain where U.S. combat aircraft were gathered at Sheikh Isa Air Base and an intelligence data centre, Iranian media said.
The Guards also destroyed at least two U.S. fighter aircraft and three other aircraft during a missile and drone attack early on Saturday on the U.S. base in Al Azraq, Jordan, according to Iranian state TV.
Reuters could not independently verify the reports.
Saudi Arabia’s early warning system issued alerts early on Saturday urging residents of Al-Kharj and Yanbu to seek shelter. Al-Kharj, east of Riyadh, is home to a military base that hosts U.S. troops, while Yanbu, on the Red Sea, has a key oil export terminal.
Two people briefed on the matter said an Iranian missile attack, the first on Saudi Arabia in more than three months, had triggered the alerts. The government media office did not respond to a request for comment.
The IRGC made no mention of any attack on Saudi Arabia.
The U.S. State Department issued a worldwide travel alert for Americans abroad on Saturday, citing heightened tensions in the Middle East “with the potential for unforeseen escalation.” The advisory said flight cancellations and periodic airspace closures could disrupt travel.
BATTLE FOR CONTROL OF THE STRAIT
Earlier, U.S. Central Command said it had hit Iranian surveillance sites, military logistics infrastructure, underground weapons storage and maritime capabilities.
U.S. airstrikes early on Saturday killed three people and wounded eight others in the southern Hormozgan province, which borders the Strait of Hormuz, while two bridges and a road tunnel were damaged, Iranian state TV reported.
Iran’s Health Ministry said on Saturday that 50 people had been killed and more than 500 wounded in U.S. strikes on the country over the past three weeks.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei accused the United States of seeking control over the Strait of Hormuz, which usually handles around one-fifth of the world’s oil supply.
Both sides have taken aim at shipping traffic, with the U.S. saying it is enforcing a naval blockade and Iran saying it targets vessels violating its rules on navigating the strait.
The European Union and Gulf states called on Iran to immediately and unconditionally halt all attacks and interference with maritime navigation and to keep the strait open without conditions or fees, according to a joint statement reported by Saudi state TV on Saturday.
Regional
Pakistan worries about being drawn into US-Iran conflict after Houthis attack Saudi Arabia
Attacks on Saudi Arabia by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis this week have frustrated Pakistan and threaten to draw Islamabad into the conflict, complicating any future role it may have as a mediator between the United States and Iran, Reuters reported.
Nuclear-armed Pakistan, which helped broker an interim deal last month in the war between Washington and Tehran, signed a mutual defence agreement with Saudi Arabia last year and thousands of Pakistani soldiers have been deployed to the kingdom, alongside a squadron of fighter jets.
Pakistan had already voiced anger about Iranian strikes on Saudi Arabia earlier this year, but regional analysts and officials said the attacks this week had pushed Islamabad’s frustration with Iran to a new level as they raised the prospect of a new Saudi-Houthi conflict.
The Houthis fired missiles at Saudi Arabia after accusing the kingdom of bombing an airport under their control on Monday. The cross-border fire pierced a four-year truce but has so far been contained to a single incident.
“Our top civil and military leaders have conveyed to Iran at the highest level that the attacks on Saudi Arabia are attacks on Pakistan,” a Pakistani official told Reuters. “It is our red line.”
The source and other Pakistani officials interviewed for this article spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to speak publicly.
“Pakistan wasn’t anticipating that the tensions will rise so suddenly,” said Muhammad Amir Rana, a Pakistani security analyst.
Pakistan’s frustration appears rooted in growing concerns that Houthi involvement may be more likely to draw Pakistan into the conflict than the Iranian missile strikes were earlier this year. Pakistani soldiers are deployed near the Saudi border with Yemen, two Pakistani officials said, increasing their direct exposure.
There are also concerns in Islamabad that a Houthi-led escalation could disrupt shipping in the Red Sea, an important trade route that Pakistan and many other countries depend on. A widening conflict there could be more difficult to contain and could target Saudi interests in a way that forces Pakistan to intervene militarily under the terms of its mutual defence pact.
Ghulam Mustafa, a retired Pakistani general, said that for now “Pakistan’s top leaders are still engaged in appeasing all stakeholders.” But he cautioned that this could change “if the Houthis expand the radius of their attacks in Saudi Arabia.”
MOUNTING CONCERNS
This week’s tensions between Yemen’s Houthis and Saudi Arabia have fueled broader concerns in Islamabad about Iran.
Two Pakistani government officials said growing divisions within the Iranian leadership have been watched with concern in Islamabad.
The views and objectives of Iran’s political leaders, including President Masoud Pezeshkian, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, increasingly differ from those of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Pakistani officials said.
“The military seems to be dominating the decision making in Iran,” said Muhammad Ali, a Pakistani defence analyst, adding that this is increasingly “being recognised in Islamabad.”
The recent escalation contributed to the postponement of a visit by an Iranian delegation to Islamabad earlier this week that had not been announced publicly, two Pakistani officials said.
The delegation, led by Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, arrived in Islamabad two days later than planned, on Wednesday, the officials said, with the talks expected to include conversations about the U.S.-Iran deal.
Pakistan’s foreign ministry and the country’s military media wing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In a briefing on Thursday, foreign ministry spokesman Tahir Andrabi said Pakistan calls “on all parties to exercise maximum restraint” and that “there is no alternative to sustained engagement, dialogue, and diplomacy.”
PAKISTANI DOUBLE ROLE
As Pakistan seeks a more prominent regional role, analysts say it will also increasingly face the challenges that come with such exposure.
When Pakistan’s defence deal with Saudi Arabia was announced last September, it was widely seen as a sign that Gulf Arab states were growing increasingly wary about the reliability of the United States as a security guarantor and looking to Pakistan and other countries as a possible alternative.
But Pakistan is deeply reliant on Middle Eastern countries for oil and gas. The tensions around the Strait of Hormuz disrupted Pakistan’s supply routes, and the government imposed emergency measures including early business closures to prevent a fuel shortage.
Mediating between the U.S. and Iran has been at least as much about reopening these supply routes as it has been about diplomatic influence, according to analysts and Pakistani officials.
“Yes, there is frustration, but that doesn’t mean that we are abandoning this project,” one official said, referring to the mediation. “We have invested a lot in it, and we have an interest in keeping it afloat.”
Pakistan has rarely appeared closer to having to choose a side than this week, however.
“It’s in everyone’s best interest for the war to end,” said a different Pakistani source aware of the mediation. “But if Saudi calls us in, we will stand by them and there is no doubt about that.”
Regional
Iran says it is in ‘existential war with America’
The U.S. launched two waves of attacks on Iran’s coastal defenses and missile sites on Wednesday after reimposing a naval blockade of its ports, while Iran struck back by targeting U.S. military sites in neighboring countries in what it called an “existential war” with America.
The latest escalation comes days after a fragile truce collapsed, raising the specter of a return to full-scale war, with Iran once again threatening to shut off more regional energy exports, Reuters reported.
Hostilities have intensified since Iran said late on Saturday it had closed the Strait of Hormuz. Military operations are also keeping ships from transiting the vital artery, which carried about a fifth of global oil and gas shipments before the war. Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, closed at a one-month high of $84.95 a barrel on Wednesday.
U.S. Central Command said the military had attacked coastal defense systems and cruise missile storage and launch sites on Iran’s Greater Tunb Island starting around 6:00 a.m. EDT (1000 GMT), then launched a second wave of strikes against multiple cities nine hours later.
“U.S. forces struck Iranian command centers, air defense sites, missile and drone capabilities, and coastal surveillance facilities,” it said in a statement, adding it also hit targets in Bandar Abbas, home to Iran’s largest port and key navy and Iran’s Revolutionary Guards facilities on the Strait of Hormuz.
“Earlier this morning, American forces struck coastal defense and cruise missile sites on Greater Tunb Island during a 90-minute wave,” the U.S. military added.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Wednesday it had struck U.S. military targets in the region, including in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan. The Guards said they targeted a gathering for U.S. military personnel and a radar system at Ali Al Salem air base in Kuwait with a missile and drone attack.
Three U.S. officials told Reuters that U.S. strikes aimed at forcing open the strait are also targeting Iranian military capabilities the U.S. would want to destroy before executing more complex operations.
The U.S. military also said it disabled an unladen oil tanker attempting to sail toward Iran’s Kharg Island after it ignored multiple warnings, firing Hellfire missiles into the ship’s smokestack. Since resuming a naval blockade against Iran on Tuesday, the U.S. has redirected two ships and disabled another, the military said.
Iranian news media reported a series of explosions, mainly in coastal areas such as Bandar Abbas. Other explosions or projectile strikes were reported around the city of Ahvaz, just inland from the northern end of the Gulf, and Konarak, Sirik and Qeshm in southern Iran.
Press TV reported at least two explosions in the central Iranian city of Khondab, about 250 km (155 miles) southwest of Tehran. Mehr news agency reported Iran activated its air defenses in Tehran to counter “hostile threats.”
Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported that the U.S. attacks struck near a hospital in Ahvaz that houses a pediatric cancer center, forcing the temporary evacuation of the hospital. Families have come out to the streets around the hospital to care for their children, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) said.
After the first wave, Tehran’s top negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf issued a statement declaring that Iranian security depended on maintaining what he called “Iranian arrangements” in the strait.
“We are in an essential and existential war with America,” Qalibaf said.
The war has killed thousands of people and displaced millions, mainly in Iran and Lebanon, where conflict restarted between Israel and Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah. In July alone, U.S. attacks have killed 35 people, Tasnim reported, citing a health ministry official.
TRUMP SAYS IRAN WANTS TO SETTLE
Trump struck a triumphant note, as he has repeatedly since the U.S. and Israel started hostilities on February 28, saying, “We’ll have Iran defeated soon. They’ll be defeated very soon.”
Speaking at a roundtable event at the Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit, Trump also claimed the Iranians want to “settle so badly.”
“They don’t like what we’re doing, and they do want to settle. We’ll find out whether or not we settle with them, or we just finish it off,” Trump said.
On Tuesday, Trump said U.S. negotiators had been in touch with their Iranian counterparts to tell them “you better make a deal.”
Iran’s military spokesperson said that the only way to reopen the Strait of Hormuz was for the U.S. to comply with the 14-point memorandum of understanding that the two sides signed in June, and the implementation of “Iranian regulations” regarding ship traffic in the strait.
Even amid the hostilities, there was a possible sign of goodwill. Trump said Iran had allowed an American who was “wrongfully detained” under the Biden administration in 2024 to leave the country.
“The United States of America appreciates this gesture of Goodwill by Iran,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Human rights attorney Jared Genser identified the released American as Dena Karari, who had been prevented from leaving Iran since December 2024.
“Dena is now safe and traveling back to the United States,” Genser wrote on X, thanking Trump for his efforts to free her.
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