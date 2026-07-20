Saar: Impact of the Middle East Crisis on Afghanistan and the Region

Saar
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Saar
Saar: US-Iran War: How Will It Reshape the Region?
Saar
Saar: Concerns over rising fuel prices across Afghanistan discussed
Saar
Saar: Pakistan’s call for peaceful relations with Afghanistan discussed
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