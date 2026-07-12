Venezuela quakes leave over 4,300 dead and 16,740 injured

The death toll from the two earthquakes ​that struck Venezuela on June 24 has risen ‌to 4,333, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez told reporters on Saturday, announcing that the distribution of housing to ​those affected will begin next week, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, 315 ​of the dead have not yet been ⁠identified, the official said.

The official tally of ​injured remained unchanged at 16,740, while 6,462 people have ​been rescued and about 17,000 have been left homeless.

Rodriguez said acting President Delcy Rodriguez will allocate the first 200 ​homes to those affected next week, but ​did not give any more details.

Rodriguez also said that ‌856 ⁠buildings were affected, of which 190 either collapsed completely or suffered structural collapse.

According to the government’s preliminary estimates, 25,000 homes are needed. Authorities ​have already identified ​around 40 ⁠plots of land, totaling about 584,000 square meters, for housing projects in ​Osma and Chuspa.

Rodriguez said search ​operations ⁠are continuing, saying, “As long as there is life, there is hope. We still have one or two ⁠sites ​where the situation remains uncertain, ​active sites where we are searching for survivors.”