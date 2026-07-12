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Venezuela quakes leave over 4,300 dead and 16,740 injured

The official tally of ​injured remained unchanged at 16,740, while 6,462 people have ​been rescued and about 17,000 have been left homeless.

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8 hours ago

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The death toll from the two earthquakes ​that struck Venezuela on June 24 has risen ‌to 4,333, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez told reporters on Saturday, announcing that the distribution of housing to ​those affected will begin next week, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, 315 ​of the dead have not yet been ⁠identified, the official said.

The official tally of ​injured remained unchanged at 16,740, while 6,462 people have ​been rescued and about 17,000 have been left homeless.

Rodriguez said acting President Delcy Rodriguez will allocate the first 200 ​homes to those affected next week, but ​did not give any more details.

Rodriguez also said that ‌856 ⁠buildings were affected, of which 190 either collapsed completely or suffered structural collapse.

According to the government’s preliminary estimates, 25,000 homes are needed. Authorities ​have already identified ​around 40 ⁠plots of land, totaling about 584,000 square meters, for housing projects in ​Osma and Chuspa.

Rodriguez said search ​operations ⁠are continuing, saying, “As long as there is life, there is hope. We still have one or two ⁠sites ​where the situation remains uncertain, ​active sites where we are searching for survivors.”

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Trump says missiles aimed at Iran if Tehran targets US president

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1 day ago

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July 11, 2026

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U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he had ordered ​the military to be prepared ‌to launch strikes against Iran if the Iranian government carried out or ​attempted an assassination of ​the president.

“1000 Missiles are Locked and ⁠Loaded and aimed at the ​Islamic Republic of Iran, with ​thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its ​threat, pronounced in many corners ​of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt ‌to ⁠assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME!,” he said ​in a ​Truth Social ⁠post, Reuters reported.

“Orders have already been given, and the U.S. ​Military is ready, willing, ​and ⁠able, for a one year period of time, subject to extension, ⁠to ​completely decimate and destroy ​all areas of Iran.”

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Russia denounces NATO summit decisions on aid for Ukraine, defence

NATO members at the summit pledged €70 billion ($80 billion) in military assistance to Ukraine ​for 2026.

Published

3 days ago

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July 9, 2026

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Russia denounced NATO’s decisions at a summit in Turkey on Wednesday, saying they could have catastrophic consequences, after the alliance announced military ​aid to Ukraine and reaffirmed members’ commitment to collective ‌defence, Reuters reported.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said NATO’s priorities remained unchanged: “the militarisation of the European continent, the focus on building up defence capabilities, preparation for an ​armed conflict with Russia, and, of course, aid to Ukraine”.

“It ​is a pity, because if NATO strategists had stopped ⁠and thought for a moment, they might not have made such ​irresponsible decisions that could lead to a catastrophe not just for ​the alliance, but for the whole world,” Zakharova said in a statement on her ministry’s website.

NATO members at the summit pledged €70 billion ($80 billion) in military assistance to Ukraine ​for 2026.

They reaffirmed their “ironclad commitment” to collective defence under the ​alliance’s Article 5 pact in a summit declaration and unveiled arms deals worth at ‌least $50 ⁠billion.

In her comments, Zakharova said “cracks” between the United States and its NATO partners “have not gone anywhere”.

“Against this backdrop, the Americans do not hide their disappointment with the North Atlantic bloc,” she wrote.

“The issue with ​Greenland is not ​being resolved ⁠according to the American scenario. There is also resentment that alliance members, as Washington sees it, did ​not act in a supportive way when the United ​States ⁠needed their backing.”

NATO Secretary Genera Mark Rutte, in an interview with Reuters, said disputes between U.S. President Donald Trump and other NATO leaders showed the ⁠alliance’s ​democratic strength and should serve as a ​lesson for Russian President Vladimir Putin, read the report.

“I would say to Putin: You should have some ​more discussions yourself, out in the open,” Rutte told Reuters.

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Trump to remove Syria from US terrorism sponsor list

Trump said he had notified Congress, which will now conduct a 45-day review before the decision can take effect.

Published

3 days ago

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July 9, 2026

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President Donald Trump on Wednesday informed his Syrian counterpart Ahmed ​al-Sharaa that he had decided to remove the country from the ‌U.S. list of designated state sponsors of terrorism.

“I promised to remove all barriers stopping you from rebuilding your country, and very soon, you will finally be able to do ​so,” Trump wrote in a letter to Sharaa, Reuters reported.

“We ​have U.S. companies ready to invest in Syria and help make your ⁠country greater and more prosperous than ever before,” he added in the ​letter that a senior U.S. administration official said was handed to Sharaa after ​their meeting in Ankara on Wednesday.

Trump said he had notified Congress, which will now conduct a 45-day review before the decision can take effect.

The designation as a state sponsor of ​terrorism carries restrictions on U.S. foreign assistance, defense exports and certain financial transactions.

Syria ​Central Bank Governor Safwat Raslan said the move by the U.S. opens wider aspects of investments ‌and ⁠economic recovery and the reintegration of Syria into the global economy, according to a post on Telegram.

Last year Trump signed an executive order terminating a U.S. sanctions program on Syria, allowing an end to the country’s isolation from the international ​financial system.

Several Saudi ​firms are planning ⁠billion-dollar investments as part of Riyadh’s efforts to support its recovery, while other Gulf states have also pledged financial assistance.

Trump ​on Wednesday complimented Sharaa, who was a commander of ​al Qaeda’s ⁠Nusra Front in Syria before cutting ties with the group in 2016. He then led a coalition of Islamist rebel factions in late 2024 to topple Assad.

Trump ⁠has ​encouraged Sharaa’s actions against the Islamic State militant ​group in the region.

“He’s respected by everybody, including me,” Trump said.

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