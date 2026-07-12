World
Venezuela quakes leave over 4,300 dead and 16,740 injured
The official tally of injured remained unchanged at 16,740, while 6,462 people have been rescued and about 17,000 have been left homeless.
The death toll from the two earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24 has risen to 4,333, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez told reporters on Saturday, announcing that the distribution of housing to those affected will begin next week, Reuters reported.
Meanwhile, 315 of the dead have not yet been identified, the official said.
The official tally of injured remained unchanged at 16,740, while 6,462 people have been rescued and about 17,000 have been left homeless.
Rodriguez said acting President Delcy Rodriguez will allocate the first 200 homes to those affected next week, but did not give any more details.
Rodriguez also said that 856 buildings were affected, of which 190 either collapsed completely or suffered structural collapse.
According to the government’s preliminary estimates, 25,000 homes are needed. Authorities have already identified around 40 plots of land, totaling about 584,000 square meters, for housing projects in Osma and Chuspa.
Rodriguez said search operations are continuing, saying, “As long as there is life, there is hope. We still have one or two sites where the situation remains uncertain, active sites where we are searching for survivors.”
World
Trump says missiles aimed at Iran if Tehran targets US president
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he had ordered the military to be prepared to launch strikes against Iran if the Iranian government carried out or attempted an assassination of the president.
“1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME!,” he said in a Truth Social post, Reuters reported.
“Orders have already been given, and the U.S. Military is ready, willing, and able, for a one year period of time, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran.”
World
Russia denounces NATO summit decisions on aid for Ukraine, defence
NATO members at the summit pledged €70 billion ($80 billion) in military assistance to Ukraine for 2026.
Russia denounced NATO’s decisions at a summit in Turkey on Wednesday, saying they could have catastrophic consequences, after the alliance announced military aid to Ukraine and reaffirmed members’ commitment to collective defence, Reuters reported.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said NATO’s priorities remained unchanged: “the militarisation of the European continent, the focus on building up defence capabilities, preparation for an armed conflict with Russia, and, of course, aid to Ukraine”.
“It is a pity, because if NATO strategists had stopped and thought for a moment, they might not have made such irresponsible decisions that could lead to a catastrophe not just for the alliance, but for the whole world,” Zakharova said in a statement on her ministry’s website.
NATO members at the summit pledged €70 billion ($80 billion) in military assistance to Ukraine for 2026.
They reaffirmed their “ironclad commitment” to collective defence under the alliance’s Article 5 pact in a summit declaration and unveiled arms deals worth at least $50 billion.
In her comments, Zakharova said “cracks” between the United States and its NATO partners “have not gone anywhere”.
“Against this backdrop, the Americans do not hide their disappointment with the North Atlantic bloc,” she wrote.
“The issue with Greenland is not being resolved according to the American scenario. There is also resentment that alliance members, as Washington sees it, did not act in a supportive way when the United States needed their backing.”
NATO Secretary Genera Mark Rutte, in an interview with Reuters, said disputes between U.S. President Donald Trump and other NATO leaders showed the alliance’s democratic strength and should serve as a lesson for Russian President Vladimir Putin, read the report.
“I would say to Putin: You should have some more discussions yourself, out in the open,” Rutte told Reuters.
World
Trump to remove Syria from US terrorism sponsor list
Trump said he had notified Congress, which will now conduct a 45-day review before the decision can take effect.
President Donald Trump on Wednesday informed his Syrian counterpart Ahmed al-Sharaa that he had decided to remove the country from the U.S. list of designated state sponsors of terrorism.
“I promised to remove all barriers stopping you from rebuilding your country, and very soon, you will finally be able to do so,” Trump wrote in a letter to Sharaa, Reuters reported.
“We have U.S. companies ready to invest in Syria and help make your country greater and more prosperous than ever before,” he added in the letter that a senior U.S. administration official said was handed to Sharaa after their meeting in Ankara on Wednesday.
Trump said he had notified Congress, which will now conduct a 45-day review before the decision can take effect.
The designation as a state sponsor of terrorism carries restrictions on U.S. foreign assistance, defense exports and certain financial transactions.
Syria Central Bank Governor Safwat Raslan said the move by the U.S. opens wider aspects of investments and economic recovery and the reintegration of Syria into the global economy, according to a post on Telegram.
Last year Trump signed an executive order terminating a U.S. sanctions program on Syria, allowing an end to the country’s isolation from the international financial system.
Several Saudi firms are planning billion-dollar investments as part of Riyadh’s efforts to support its recovery, while other Gulf states have also pledged financial assistance.
Trump on Wednesday complimented Sharaa, who was a commander of al Qaeda’s Nusra Front in Syria before cutting ties with the group in 2016. He then led a coalition of Islamist rebel factions in late 2024 to topple Assad.
Trump has encouraged Sharaa’s actions against the Islamic State militant group in the region.
“He’s respected by everybody, including me,” Trump said.
OIC, Muslim World League discuss support for Afghanistan on sidelines of Islamabad conference
IEA announces 50% tax cut across four tax categories
Afghanistan offers condolences over death of former Qatar ruler Sheikh Hamad
India offers 1,000 online scholarships for Afghan students for 2026-27 academic year
ATN secures exclusive rights to broadcast Afghanistan vs Ireland cricket tour
TAPI project advances in Afghanistan as 84kms of pipeline laid
Iran banks hit by major cyber attack
Final round of 1405 Kankor exam concludes in Afghanistan
Afghanistan signs $67 million contract for cement production in Samangan
Afghanistan eyes direct Basmati rice imports from India amid tensions with Pakistan
Tahawol: Renewed tension between Iran and US discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-India political and economic relations
Tahawol: Appointment of new UN envoy for Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Humanitarian and economic crisis in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Trump’s ceasefire announcement on Iran discussed
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
Cricket world pays tribute to Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran
-
Latest News3 days ago
Thousands pay final respects as Afghan cricketer Shapoor Zadran buried in Kabul
-
Sport4 days ago
Shapoor Zadran’s body returns to Kabul as family, teammates and officials pay tribute
-
Latest News4 days ago
TAPI pipeline moves forward as Afghanistan and Turkmenistan review construction progress
-
Regional3 days ago
US military carries out fresh strikes on Iran, prompting Iran attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain
-
Latest News3 days ago
UN chief nominates Bangladeshi diplomat Rabab Fatima as special envoy for Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Baradar inaugurates construction of second Jabal Seraj cement plant
-
Regional4 days ago
Search underway after cargo plane disappears off Pakistan coast