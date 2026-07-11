Latest News
Former Afghan lawmaker Abdul Zahir Qadeer extradited to U.S. to face drug charges
Former Afghan lawmaker Abdul Zahir Qadeer has been extradited to the United States to face federal charges related to alleged international drug trafficking and firearms offenses, U.S. authorities said.
Qadeer, 52, appeared in New York court on Friday after being transferred from Kenya and was ordered to remain in custody pending trial, according to federal prosecutors.
He was arrested in Nairobi, Kenya, on April 15 before being extradited to the United States to face charges that he conspired to import heroin and methamphetamine and was involved in related firearms offenses.
U.S. authorities said Qadeer previously served as a general in Afghanistan’s Border Force and as the first deputy speaker of Afghanistan’s parliament.
Prosecutors allege that Qadeer was involved in a large-scale international operation involving narcotics and military-grade weapons, including heavy machine guns and rocket-propelled grenade launchers.
U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton said Qadeer allegedly attempted to traffic large quantities of drugs and weapons, including by selling a two-kilogram test shipment of methamphetamine to a buyer in South Africa. Authorities said the buyer was working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).
“Qadeer allegedly sold a two-kilogram test shipment to a buyer, which was delivered in South Africa,” Clayton said in a statement.
Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche said Qadeer had presented himself as a political leader in Afghanistan while allegedly running a criminal enterprise involved in narcotics and weapons trafficking.
If convicted, Qadeer faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison on the drug-related charges and could receive a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.
Latest News
Afghan envoy, UNHCR chief discuss support for returnees from Pakistan and Iran
Afghanistan’s ambassador to Qatar, Mohammad Suhail Shaheen, has met with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Barham Salih, to discuss support for Afghan refugees returning from Pakistan and Iran.
According to the Afghan embassy in Doha, the meeting focused on ways to provide housing, healthcare, education and employment opportunities for returning Afghans.
The two sides also discussed complaints over the alleged illegal and forced confiscation of property and assets belonging to Afghan returnees, stressing the need for such property to be returned to its rightful owners.
Salih said he was aware of the challenges facing Afghan refugees and reaffirmed UNHCR’s commitment to working to address those issues.
International Sports
Spain beat Belgium 2-1 to reach World Cup semi-finals
Mikel Merino scored a late winner as Spain defeated Belgium 2-1 to reach the FIFA World Cup semi-finals, setting up a clash with France.
Spain took the lead through Fabián Ruiz in the 30th minute before Belgium’s Charles De Ketelaere equalised 11 minutes later with a header.
The match appeared headed for extra time until substitute goalkeeper Senne Lammens, who replaced the injured Thibaut Courtois, failed to hold Pau Cubarsí’s shot, allowing Merino to score the winner in the 88th minute.
It was Merino’s second consecutive match-winning goal as a substitute after his late strike against Portugal in the round of 16.
Spain, who last won the World Cup in 2010, will face France on Tuesday in Dallas for a place in the final. Belgium’s tournament ended after suffering key injury setbacks, including the loss of Courtois and midfielder Amadou Onana.
Ariana Television Network (ATN) is broadcasting every FIFA World Cup 2026 match live across Afghanistan. Football fans can also follow Ariana Television and Ariana News on Facebook, X, Instagram and Telegram for the latest match schedules, live coverage, highlights and tournament updates.
Latest News
Afghanistan’s population rises to 37.2 million
The figures show that Kabul remains the country’s most populous province, with around 6.4 million residents, including 3.3 million men and 3.1 million women.
Afghan envoy, UNHCR chief discuss support for returnees from Pakistan and Iran
Turkey spent over $120 million to prepare airport for Qatar-donated U.S. presidential aircraft
Spain beat Belgium 2-1 to reach World Cup semi-finals
Former Afghan lawmaker Abdul Zahir Qadeer extradited to U.S. to face drug charges
Afghanistan’s population rises to 37.2 million
TAPI project advances in Afghanistan as 84kms of pipeline laid
Iran banks hit by major cyber attack
Final round of 1405 Kankor exam concludes in Afghanistan
Afghanistan signs $67 million contract for cement production in Samangan
Afghanistan eyes direct Basmati rice imports from India amid tensions with Pakistan
Tahawol: Appointment of new UN envoy for Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Humanitarian and economic crisis in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Trump’s ceasefire announcement on Iran discussed
Saar: Calls for de-escalation between Kabul-Islamabad discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan’s attempt to escalate tensions with Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News2 days ago
Cricket world pays tribute to Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan announces 2026 Kankor results; Rashid tops National exam with perfect score
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan’s cricket mourns death of former fast bowler Shapoor Zadran
-
Latest News2 days ago
Thousands pay final respects as Afghan cricketer Shapoor Zadran buried in Kabul
-
Sport3 days ago
Shapoor Zadran’s body returns to Kabul as family, teammates and officials pay tribute
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan buries first cosmonaut Abdul Ahad Momand with State Honors
-
International Sports4 days ago
Belgium crush USA 4-1 to book World Cup quarter-final clash with Spain
-
Latest News3 days ago
TAPI pipeline moves forward as Afghanistan and Turkmenistan review construction progress