Former Afghan lawmaker Abdul Zahir Qadeer extradited to U.S. to face drug charges

Former Afghan lawmaker Abdul Zahir Qadeer has been extradited to the United States to face federal charges related to alleged international drug trafficking and firearms offenses, U.S. authorities said.

Qadeer, 52, appeared in New York court on Friday after being transferred from Kenya and was ordered to remain in custody pending trial, according to federal prosecutors.

He was arrested in Nairobi, Kenya, on April 15 before being extradited to the United States to face charges that he conspired to import heroin and methamphetamine and was involved in related firearms offenses.

U.S. authorities said Qadeer previously served as a general in Afghanistan’s Border Force and as the first deputy speaker of Afghanistan’s parliament.

Prosecutors allege that Qadeer was involved in a large-scale international operation involving narcotics and military-grade weapons, including heavy machine guns and rocket-propelled grenade launchers.

U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton said Qadeer allegedly attempted to traffic large quantities of drugs and weapons, including by selling a two-kilogram test shipment of methamphetamine to a buyer in South Africa. Authorities said the buyer was working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

“Qadeer allegedly sold a two-kilogram test shipment to a buyer, which was delivered in South Africa,” Clayton said in a statement.

Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche said Qadeer had presented himself as a political leader in Afghanistan while allegedly running a criminal enterprise involved in narcotics and weapons trafficking.

If convicted, Qadeer faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison on the drug-related charges and could receive a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.