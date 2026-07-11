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Former Afghan lawmaker Abdul Zahir Qadeer extradited to U.S. to face drug charges

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Former Afghan lawmaker Abdul Zahir Qadeer has been extradited to the United States to face federal charges related to alleged international drug trafficking and firearms offenses, U.S. authorities said.

Qadeer, 52, appeared in New York court on Friday after being transferred from Kenya and was ordered to remain in custody pending trial, according to federal prosecutors.

He was arrested in Nairobi, Kenya, on April 15 before being extradited to the United States to face charges that he conspired to import heroin and methamphetamine and was involved in related firearms offenses.

U.S. authorities said Qadeer previously served as a general in Afghanistan’s Border Force and as the first deputy speaker of Afghanistan’s parliament.

Prosecutors allege that Qadeer was involved in a large-scale international operation involving narcotics and military-grade weapons, including heavy machine guns and rocket-propelled grenade launchers.

U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton said Qadeer allegedly attempted to traffic large quantities of drugs and weapons, including by selling a two-kilogram test shipment of methamphetamine to a buyer in South Africa. Authorities said the buyer was working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

“Qadeer allegedly sold a two-kilogram test shipment to a buyer, which was delivered in South Africa,” Clayton said in a statement.

Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche said Qadeer had presented himself as a political leader in Afghanistan while allegedly running a criminal enterprise involved in narcotics and weapons trafficking.

If convicted, Qadeer faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison on the drug-related charges and could receive a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

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Afghan envoy, UNHCR chief discuss support for returnees from Pakistan and Iran

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July 11, 2026

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Afghanistan’s ambassador to Qatar, Mohammad Suhail Shaheen, has met with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Barham Salih, to discuss support for Afghan refugees returning from Pakistan and Iran.

According to the Afghan embassy in Doha, the meeting focused on ways to provide housing, healthcare, education and employment opportunities for returning Afghans.

The two sides also discussed complaints over the alleged illegal and forced confiscation of property and assets belonging to Afghan returnees, stressing the need for such property to be returned to its rightful owners.

Salih said he was aware of the challenges facing Afghan refugees and reaffirmed UNHCR’s commitment to working to address those issues.

 

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International Sports

Spain beat Belgium 2-1 to reach World Cup semi-finals

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4 hours ago

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July 11, 2026

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Mikel Merino scored a late winner as Spain defeated Belgium 2-1 to reach the FIFA World Cup semi-finals, setting up a clash with France.

Spain took the lead through Fabián Ruiz in the 30th minute before Belgium’s Charles De Ketelaere equalised 11 minutes later with a header.

The match appeared headed for extra time until substitute goalkeeper Senne Lammens, who replaced the injured Thibaut Courtois, failed to hold Pau Cubarsí’s shot, allowing Merino to score the winner in the 88th minute.

It was Merino’s second consecutive match-winning goal as a substitute after his late strike against Portugal in the round of 16.

Spain, who last won the World Cup in 2010, will face France on Tuesday in Dallas for a place in the final. Belgium’s tournament ended after suffering key injury setbacks, including the loss of Courtois and midfielder Amadou Onana.

Ariana Television Network (ATN) is broadcasting every FIFA World Cup 2026 match live across Afghanistan. Football fans can also follow Ariana Television and Ariana News on Facebook, X, Instagram and Telegram for the latest match schedules, live coverage, highlights and tournament updates.

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Afghanistan’s population rises to 37.2 million

The figures show that Kabul remains the country’s most populous province, with around 6.4 million residents, including 3.3 million men and 3.1 million women.

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5 hours ago

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July 11, 2026

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Afghanistan’s General Statistics and Information Authority (GSIA) has estimated the country’s population at 37.2 million for the solar year 1405.

The latest estimate shows that men account for 51 percent of the population, while women make up 49 percent.

According to GSIA, around 70 percent of Afghanistan’s population — nearly 26 million people — live in rural areas. About 26 percent, or 9.8 million people, reside in urban areas, while the remaining 4 percent, or 1.5 million people, are nomads.

The figures show that Kabul remains the country’s most populous province, with around 6.4 million residents, including 3.3 million men and 3.1 million women.

Herat is the second most populous province, with an estimated population of 2.4 million, comprising around 1.23 million men and 1.2 million women.

GSIA released the population estimate on the occasion of World Population Day.

The authority had estimated Afghanistan’s population at 36.4 million last year. The latest figures indicate that the population has grown by 2.2 percent, or 800,000 people, over the past year, reaching 37.2 million.

 
 
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