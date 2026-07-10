IEA rejects Pakistani PM’s claims as ‘repetitive and false’

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, has rejected Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s claims that terrorist groups are using Afghan territory to plan and carry out attacks against Pakistan, calling the allegations “repetitive and false.”

Mujahid said the Islamic Emirate would not allow foreign groups to operate in Afghanistan or permit Afghan soil to be used against Pakistan or any other country.

“Such suspicions, such propaganda, and such contradictory views have always fueled tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan and undermined an atmosphere of security and trust,” Mujahid said.

His remarks come after Shehbaz Sharif again alleged that terrorist groups are using Afghan territory to plan and execute attacks against Pakistan.