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IEA rejects Pakistani PM’s claims as ‘repetitive and false’
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, has rejected Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s claims that terrorist groups are using Afghan territory to plan and carry out attacks against Pakistan, calling the allegations “repetitive and false.”
Mujahid said the Islamic Emirate would not allow foreign groups to operate in Afghanistan or permit Afghan soil to be used against Pakistan or any other country.
“Such suspicions, such propaganda, and such contradictory views have always fueled tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan and undermined an atmosphere of security and trust,” Mujahid said.
His remarks come after Shehbaz Sharif again alleged that terrorist groups are using Afghan territory to plan and execute attacks against Pakistan.
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Nearly 3,000 refugees returned home over past day
Hamdullah Fitrat, Deputy Spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate, says that in the past day, nearly 570 families comprising 2,940 people have returned to Afghanistan through the Torkham, Spin Boldak, Islam Qala and Bahramcha crossings.
Fitrat said that services including transportation, cash assistance, health services and awareness programs have been provided to the returnees.
He added that during the same period, 618 families were also allocated residential land plots.
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Afghan agriculture minister discusses cooperation with India’s NABARD chief
Attaullah Omari, Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, met with Shaji Krishnan V., Chairman of India’s National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), during his official visit to India, discussing the expansion of bilateral cooperation in agriculture, rural development, and institutional capacity building.
In a statement, the Ministry of Agriculture said the meeting was attended by representatives from India’s Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Financial Services, and senior officials of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development. The two sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in agricultural development, rural development, technical and institutional capacity building, and expanding joint initiatives.
According to the statement, Omari highlighted the importance of agricultural development and improving conditions in rural areas, emphasizing the expansion of joint cooperation and the use of successful experiences to strengthen agricultural capacities and achieve sustainable development.
The meeting was held as part of the official visit of the Ministry of Agriculture delegation to India, aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in the fields of agriculture, livestock, and rural development.
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Khalilzad calls barring girls from Kankor exam ‘wrong and sad’
Zalmay Khalilzad, the former U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, has said it is “wrong and sad” that young women and girls are not being allowed to take Afghanistan’s Kankor university entrance examination.
Khalilzad made the remarks on Friday in a post on his X account.
Earlier, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai also expressed concern over the exclusion of women and girls from the Kankor examination and called for the reopening of schools and universities to them.
IEA rejects Pakistani PM’s claims as ‘repetitive and false’
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