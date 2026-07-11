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Afghan minister invites Indian investment in agriculture at New Delhi trade forum
Afghanistan’s Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, Ataullah Omari, called for greater Indian investment and technology transfer to help modernize Afghanistan’s agriculture sector during an India–Afghanistan trade forum held in New Delhi on Friday.
The Industry Interactive Session on “India–Afghanistan Trade Opportunities” was organized by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI)’s International Affairs (Asia-Pacific) Division under the aegis of India’s Ministry of External Affairs.
Addressing policymakers, diplomats and business leaders from both countries, Omari said Afghanistan and India share centuries of friendship, cultural affinity and mutual respect.
He noted that nearly 80 percent of Afghanistan’s population depends on agriculture, irrigation and livestock, making the sector the backbone of the country’s economy.
Omari said Afghanistan offers significant opportunities for Indian companies in agricultural mechanization, certified seeds, food processing, cold-chain infrastructure, livestock development, irrigation, renewable energy and rural development.
“We welcome Indian enterprises to partner with us through investment, technology transfer and innovation,” he said, reaffirming Afghanistan’s commitment to creating a supportive environment for long-term economic cooperation and shared prosperity.
Afghanistan’s Chargé d’Affaires in New Delhi, Mufti Noor Ahmad Noor, said India and Afghanistan are linked by centuries of civilizational ties, shared history and strong people-to-people connections.
He said recent diplomatic engagement has created renewed momentum for strengthening bilateral economic relations and highlighted investment opportunities in agriculture, water management, renewable energy, mining, infrastructure and tourism.
Noor also assured Indian businesses that the Afghan Embassy in New Delhi remains committed to facilitating partnerships, promoting investment and expanding long-term economic cooperation.
Indian industry representatives also highlighted areas for future collaboration.
D.P. Goel, Chairman and Managing Director of ConQuerent Control Systems Pvt. Ltd. and Co-Chair of PHDCCI’s MSME Committee, said the two countries could work together in precision farming, satellite mapping, drone-based crop monitoring and sustainable agricultural technologies.
Capt. Vishal Parmar, Director of Innovation, Transformation and Strategy at SN Group, emphasized the role of emerging technologies, including agricultural traceability systems, nanotechnology-based water solutions and renewable energy storage, in strengthening bilateral trade and sustainable development.
Latest News
Afghan envoy, UNHCR chief discuss support for returnees from Pakistan and Iran
Afghanistan’s ambassador to Qatar, Mohammad Suhail Shaheen, has met with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Barham Salih, to discuss support for Afghan refugees returning from Pakistan and Iran.
According to the Afghan embassy in Doha, the meeting focused on ways to provide housing, healthcare, education and employment opportunities for returning Afghans.
The two sides also discussed complaints over the alleged illegal and forced confiscation of property and assets belonging to Afghan returnees, stressing the need for such property to be returned to its rightful owners.
Salih said he was aware of the challenges facing Afghan refugees and reaffirmed UNHCR’s commitment to working to address those issues.
International Sports
Spain beat Belgium 2-1 to reach World Cup semi-finals
Mikel Merino scored a late winner as Spain defeated Belgium 2-1 to reach the FIFA World Cup semi-finals, setting up a clash with France.
Spain took the lead through Fabián Ruiz in the 30th minute before Belgium’s Charles De Ketelaere equalised 11 minutes later with a header.
The match appeared headed for extra time until substitute goalkeeper Senne Lammens, who replaced the injured Thibaut Courtois, failed to hold Pau Cubarsí’s shot, allowing Merino to score the winner in the 88th minute.
It was Merino’s second consecutive match-winning goal as a substitute after his late strike against Portugal in the round of 16.
Spain, who last won the World Cup in 2010, will face France on Tuesday in Dallas for a place in the final. Belgium’s tournament ended after suffering key injury setbacks, including the loss of Courtois and midfielder Amadou Onana.
Ariana Television Network (ATN) is broadcasting every FIFA World Cup 2026 match live across Afghanistan. Football fans can also follow Ariana Television and Ariana News on Facebook, X, Instagram and Telegram for the latest match schedules, live coverage, highlights and tournament updates.
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Former Afghan lawmaker Abdul Zahir Qadeer extradited to U.S. to face drug charges
Former Afghan lawmaker Abdul Zahir Qadeer has been extradited to the United States to face federal charges related to alleged international drug trafficking and firearms offenses, U.S. authorities said.
Qadeer, 52, appeared in New York court on Friday after being transferred from Kenya and was ordered to remain in custody pending trial, according to federal prosecutors.
He was arrested in Nairobi, Kenya, on April 15 before being extradited to the United States to face charges that he conspired to import heroin and methamphetamine and was involved in related firearms offenses.
U.S. authorities said Qadeer previously served as a general in Afghanistan’s Border Force and as the first deputy speaker of Afghanistan’s parliament.
Prosecutors allege that Qadeer was involved in a large-scale international operation involving narcotics and military-grade weapons, including heavy machine guns and rocket-propelled grenade launchers.
U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton said Qadeer allegedly attempted to traffic large quantities of drugs and weapons, including by selling a two-kilogram test shipment of methamphetamine to a buyer in South Africa. Authorities said the buyer was working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).
“Qadeer allegedly sold a two-kilogram test shipment to a buyer, which was delivered in South Africa,” Clayton said in a statement.
Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche said Qadeer had presented himself as a political leader in Afghanistan while allegedly running a criminal enterprise involved in narcotics and weapons trafficking.
If convicted, Qadeer faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison on the drug-related charges and could receive a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.
Afghan envoy, UNHCR chief discuss support for returnees from Pakistan and Iran
Turkey spent over $120 million to prepare airport for Qatar-donated U.S. presidential aircraft
Spain beat Belgium 2-1 to reach World Cup semi-finals
Former Afghan lawmaker Abdul Zahir Qadeer extradited to U.S. to face drug charges
Afghanistan’s population rises to 37.2 million
TAPI project advances in Afghanistan as 84kms of pipeline laid
Iran banks hit by major cyber attack
Final round of 1405 Kankor exam concludes in Afghanistan
Afghanistan signs $67 million contract for cement production in Samangan
Afghanistan eyes direct Basmati rice imports from India amid tensions with Pakistan
Tahawol: Appointment of new UN envoy for Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Humanitarian and economic crisis in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Trump’s ceasefire announcement on Iran discussed
Saar: Calls for de-escalation between Kabul-Islamabad discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan’s attempt to escalate tensions with Afghanistan discussed
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