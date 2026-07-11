Afghan minister invites Indian investment in agriculture at New Delhi trade forum

Afghanistan’s Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, Ataullah Omari, called for greater Indian investment and technology transfer to help modernize Afghanistan’s agriculture sector during an India–Afghanistan trade forum held in New Delhi on Friday.

The Industry Interactive Session on “India–Afghanistan Trade Opportunities” was organized by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI)’s International Affairs (Asia-Pacific) Division under the aegis of India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

Addressing policymakers, diplomats and business leaders from both countries, Omari said Afghanistan and India share centuries of friendship, cultural affinity and mutual respect.

He noted that nearly 80 percent of Afghanistan’s population depends on agriculture, irrigation and livestock, making the sector the backbone of the country’s economy.

Omari said Afghanistan offers significant opportunities for Indian companies in agricultural mechanization, certified seeds, food processing, cold-chain infrastructure, livestock development, irrigation, renewable energy and rural development.

“We welcome Indian enterprises to partner with us through investment, technology transfer and innovation,” he said, reaffirming Afghanistan’s commitment to creating a supportive environment for long-term economic cooperation and shared prosperity.

Afghanistan’s Chargé d’Affaires in New Delhi, Mufti Noor Ahmad Noor, said India and Afghanistan are linked by centuries of civilizational ties, shared history and strong people-to-people connections.

He said recent diplomatic engagement has created renewed momentum for strengthening bilateral economic relations and highlighted investment opportunities in agriculture, water management, renewable energy, mining, infrastructure and tourism.

Noor also assured Indian businesses that the Afghan Embassy in New Delhi remains committed to facilitating partnerships, promoting investment and expanding long-term economic cooperation.

Indian industry representatives also highlighted areas for future collaboration.

D.P. Goel, Chairman and Managing Director of ConQuerent Control Systems Pvt. Ltd. and Co-Chair of PHDCCI’s MSME Committee, said the two countries could work together in precision farming, satellite mapping, drone-based crop monitoring and sustainable agricultural technologies.

Capt. Vishal Parmar, Director of Innovation, Transformation and Strategy at SN Group, emphasized the role of emerging technologies, including agricultural traceability systems, nanotechnology-based water solutions and renewable energy storage, in strengthening bilateral trade and sustainable development.