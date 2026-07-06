Science & Technology
NASA recruiting volunteers for year-long simulated moon and mars mission
NASA is seeking volunteers to take part in a year-long simulated mission designed to prepare astronauts for future expeditions to the Moon and Mars.
The agency announced it is recruiting participants for its next Moon and Mars Exploration Analog (MMEA) mission, which is expected to begin no earlier than August 2027 at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.
Selected volunteers will spend approximately 12 months living and working in two specially designed habitats that recreate the isolation, confinement and operational challenges astronauts are expected to face during deep-space missions.
The simulation will provide researchers with valuable data on how crews adapt to long-duration spaceflight and planetary surface operations, helping NASA improve astronaut safety and readiness for future lunar and Martian missions.
During the mission, participants will carry out astronaut-like tasks in immersive environments, including mock Moon and Mars excursions, rover operations and scientific exploration activities, while operating under limited resources and communication constraints similar to those expected in deep space.
NASA said the research will also support planning for a sustained human presence on the Moon through its future Moon Base concept and upcoming Artemis missions, while contributing to preparations for the first crewed mission to Mars.
The new program combines elements of NASA’s Human Exploration Research Anbhhhhh//////////nalog (HERA) and Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog (CHAPEA) projects into a single integrated mission. Volunteers will use the HERA habitat to simulate the journey through space before transitioning to the CHAPEA habitat, which will serve as a simulated lunar or Martian base.
Throughout the mission, scientists will monitor the crew’s physical health, psychological wellbeing and performance under the demands of prolonged isolation, confined living conditions and limited supplies. Researchers will also evaluate technologies, operational procedures and habitat systems intended to support astronauts on future deep-space expeditions.
NASA is inviting qualified applicants who meet the agency’s physical, educational and psychological requirements. Candidates must complete a multi-stage selection process and undergo comprehensive medical and psychological evaluations before being chosen for the mission.
The agency said it is looking for individuals who are motivated by challenging experiences and eager to contribute to research that will shape the future of human space exploration.
Science & Technology
UAE sets minimum social media age at 15, mandates age checks
The government said the measures were designed to address concerns over children’s exposure to inappropriate content, unsafe online interactions, excessive social media use and the collection of personal data.
The United Arab Emirates has set a minimum age of 15 for social media use, becoming the first Arab country to introduce such a restriction as governments worldwide seek to address growing concerns over the impact of online platforms on children.
Under a resolution approved on Thursday, children under 15 will be prohibited from creating, using or operating personal social media accounts. The ban means they will not be able to post content, comment, share or join public groups, the government’s media office said, Reuters reported.
Teenagers aged 15 and 16 will be allowed to use social media platforms subject to enhanced safeguards, including age-appropriate content controls, restrictions on interaction with unknown users, screen-time management tools and parental supervision features.
The rules apply to all social media platforms operating in the UAE and require companies to implement robust age-verification measures, including digital identity checks and artificial intelligence-supported technologies. Self-declaration of age will not be accepted as a valid form of verification.
Platforms must also disable accounts created by children under 15, prevent users from circumventing age-verification systems and refrain from using children’s personal data for targeted advertising or behavioural profiling.
The government said the measures were designed to address concerns over children’s exposure to inappropriate content, unsafe online interactions, excessive social media use and the collection of personal data.
Social media companies will have up to 12 months to comply with the new regulations.
The UAE said the framework aligns with international efforts to strengthen online child protection while balancing digital access with safety.
Several countries, including Australia and others in Europe, have moved to tighten restrictions on children’s use of social media amid mounting concerns about its effects on mental health and online safety.
Regional
Iran banks hit by major cyber attack
Officials said a technical investigation confirmed that the disruptions were the result of a cyberattack.
Several major Iranian banks experienced service disruptions on Saturday following a cyberattack, according to the Coordinating Committee of Iran’s state-owned banks.
The outage affected four major financial institutions, including Bank Melli Iran, Bank Saderat Iran, and Bank Tejarat, causing interruptions to mobile and online banking services, automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) terminals, and some card transactions.
Officials said a technical investigation confirmed that the disruptions were the result of a cyberattack.
The affected banks stated that their technical teams immediately implemented precautionary measures after detecting the incident in an effort to safeguard customer information and protect banking infrastructure.
Qatasi, secretary of the Coordinating Committee of Iran’s state-owned banks, said necessary recovery and repair measures had been carried out.
Authorities said there is currently no evidence that customer data was accessed without authorization, and no data breach has been reported.
Science & Technology
GLP-1 drugs may have a beneficial effect across many types of cancer
The drugs, originally designed to treat diabetes and found to promote weight loss, have also shown benefits for heart risks, sleep apnea and alcohol and substance abuse.
A growing body of evidence suggests that popular GLP-1 drugs, widely used for weight loss and diabetes, can provide protection against many types of cancer, Reuters reported.
More than two dozen studies presented over the past few days at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in Chicago found that patients taking the drugs showed lower risks of developing cancer and disease progression, better survival, and improved responses to some treatments, compared with people who were not taking the GLP-1s.
The studies included analyses of clinical records and real-world databases tracking patients taking Novo Nordisk’s (NOVOb.CO), Wegovy or Ozempic, Eli Lilly’s (LLY.N), Zepbound or Mounjaro, or older GLP-1 treatments.
The studies were not designed to show how or why GLP-1 use might affect cancer treatment. But researchers believe by reducing inflammation, regulating insulin signaling and possibly engaging directly with tumor biology, they may contribute to a protective effect in cancer patients.
“Chronic inflammation is a fundamental biological pathway involved in the development and progression of many cancers,” said Dr. Elizabeth Susan McDonald of the University of Pennsylvania.
McDonald on Tuesday reported on a study of 110,000 women, showing those who took GLP-1 medications were up to 35% less likely to develop breast cancer than those who did not.
While obesity itself is a known risk factor for certain cancers, the anti-inflammatory effects of GLP-1s will likely prove to have a role in cancer prevention, McDonald said.
GLP-1 drugs include semaglutide, the active ingredient in Wegovy, Ozempic and Rybelsus; tirzepatide, sold as Mounjaro and Zepbound, as well as Lilly’s Trulicity, or dulaglutide, and Novo’s older liraglutide, sold as Saxenda and Victoza.
Some of the strongest signals of benefit came from a study of more than 12,000 patients that showed GLP-1 use was associated with markedly lower odds of cancers advancing to metastatic disease, particularly in lung, breast, colorectal and liver cancers.
People with those cancers who took liraglutide, pramlintide, dulaglutide, tirzepatide, lixisenatide, or semaglutide were 38% to 50% less likely to see the disease spread than people who took drugs from a different class of diabetes medicines known as gliptins.
Reduced cancer incidence, longer survival, and fewer metastases were also seen with GLP-1 use in patients with endometrial, bladder and prostate cancers, as well as in those with small intestine neoplasms and blood cancers, multiple studies found.
A separate analysis of patients treated at U.S. community oncology practices found GLP-1 use was associated with significantly better overall survival across six tumor types – breast, prostate, colorectal, lung, liver and kidney – with a roughly one-third reduction in the risk of death.
Researchers also reported that cancer patients receiving immunotherapies such as Merck’s (MRK.N), Keytruda and Bristol Myers Squibb’s (BMY.N), Opdivo or Yervoy appeared to fare better when they were taking GLP-1 drugs, suggesting a possible interaction with the immune system.
GLP-1 users with type 2 diabetes and stage 3 kidney disease had substantially lower mortality and lower rates of several malignancies, particularly lung, colorectal, and hepatocellular cancers, than non-users, read the report.
While GLP-1 medications carry a warning regarding a possible association with a type of thyroid cancer based on rodent studies, researchers say the recent findings point to a potential beneficial class effect across tumor types, rather than benefits confined to a small subset of cancers.
The drugs, originally designed to treat diabetes and found to promote weight loss, have also shown benefits for heart risks, sleep apnea and alcohol and substance abuse.
“These drugs have never been just glucose-lowering agents,” Dr. Marcin Chwistek of the Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia said at an ASCO press briefing.
Researchers cautioned that nearly all of the data presented were from observational studies, raising the risk of confounding factors. Patients prescribed GLP-1 drugs may differ in important ways, including overall health, access to care and concurrent treatments, that could influence outcomes.
While the various studies tried to account for those differences, none can prove the drugs improve cancer outcomes. Experts said trials in which GLP-1s are added to standard treatment in some cancer patients but not others are needed to establish clear anti-cancer benefits. Some trials are already being planned.
The apparent cancer benefits were not clearly tied to the drugs’ weight-loss effects, suggesting that alone does not explain the findings, Reuters reported.
A seven-year study with nearly 120,000 participants found GLP-1s were associated with lower rates of new prostate cancer diagnoses in high-risk men, compared to drugs such as Merck’s Propecia and GSK’s (GSK.L), Avodart, which are used to shrink enlarged prostate glands.
GLP-1 users had a “very small” reduction in body weight at one year, said Dr. Colton Jones of the University of Texas San Antonio Mays Cancer Center who presented the study at ASCO.
“We hypothesize that both weight loss and a direct anti-cancer effect and anti-inflammatory effect may be driving the associations observed in our study,” Jones said.
ASCO expert Chwistek said anti-inflammatory and immune-modulating properties have long suggested broader effects of GLP-1s.
Referring to one of the largest studies, Chwistek said: “What’s new here is the consistency across tumor types, and data this large and this consistent warrant a prospective randomized trial.”
NASA recruiting volunteers for year-long simulated moon and mars mission
Rights group warns of growing legal exclusion facing Afghan migrants in Iran
More than 100 detained as leftist groups hold anti-NATO protests in Turkey
World Bank: Food system reforms could boost food security and jobs in Afghanistan
Trump intervention sparks World Cup storm as FIFA clears Balogun to face Belgium
Norway’s Viking-inspired World Cup team photo goes viral
TAPI project advances in Afghanistan as 84kms of pipeline laid
Iran banks hit by major cyber attack
Afghanistan signs $67 million contract for cement production in Samangan
One Day to Go: Everything you need to know about FIFA World Cup 2026
Saar: Great Power Rivalry Over Ukraine and the Middle East
Tahawol: International legitimacy of IEA reviewed
Saar: Ongoing condemnation of Pakistan’s attacks on Afghanistan discussed
Exclusive interview with Gaziz Akbasov, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Kabul
Tawsia: Reduction in international aid to Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Senior Afghan delegation travels to Iran for funeral of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
-
International Sports4 days ago
2026 World Cup sees surge in red cards as referees enforce stricter discipline
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan must become a co-author of regionalization processes in Central Asia: Vakhabov
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan, Russian officials discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in Kabul
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan ranks last in 2026 Global Passport Index
-
International Sports1 day ago
FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout bracket set as race to the final intensifies
-
Sport2 days ago
Afghanistan claims 10 medals, team bronze at South Asian bodybuilding championships
-
Business4 days ago
Iran-Afghanistan joint chamber of commerce delegation arrives in Kabul to boost trade ties