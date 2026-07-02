Tahawol
Tahawol: Ukraine conflict amid global developments discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s retaliatory attacks against Pakistan discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Reactions to Pakistan’s attacks on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Pakistan’s attacks on civilians in Afghanistan
Tahawol4 hours ago
Tahawol: Ukraine conflict amid global developments discussed
Latest News5 hours ago
IEA FM Muttaqi meets Iranian counterpart Araghchi in Tehran
Latest News5 hours ago
IEA PM reviews progress of Kabul–Jalalabad second highway project
Saar6 hours ago
Saar: Calls for not forgetting Kabul on global stage discussed
Latest News12 hours ago
Afghan, Russian officials discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in Kabul
International Sports3 weeks ago
Norway’s Viking-inspired World Cup team photo goes viral
Latest News2 weeks ago
TAPI project advances in Afghanistan as 84kms of pipeline laid
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan’s trade with Central Asia records sharp growth
Sport4 weeks ago
Gaikwad set to replace injured Kohli for Afghanistan ODI Series
Regional3 weeks ago
Iran banks hit by major cyber attack
Tahawol4 hours ago
Tahawol: Ukraine conflict amid global developments discussed
Saar6 hours ago
Saar: Calls for not forgetting Kabul on global stage discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s retaliatory attacks against Pakistan discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Uzbekistan-Qatar support for Afghanistan’s development disucssed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Reactions to Pakistan’s attacks on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan eyes direct Basmati rice imports from India amid tensions with Pakistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan minister says ‘outsiders’ should not claim to support Afghanistan’s independence
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan, Uzbekistan set for friendly cricket clash in Khost
-
Sport2 days ago
Afghanistan U-15 team qualifies for FIFA U-15 World Cup
-
International Sports4 days ago
FIFA World Cup group stage wraps up; moves into high-stakes knock out round
-
International Sports4 days ago
Canada makes World Cup history with late goal to eliminate South Africa
-
Latest News4 days ago
Khalilzad condemns Pakistani airstrikes, questions Islamabad’s intentions
-
Regional5 days ago
Iran, US continue escalating attacks, recriminations over peace deal