Darwish Rasooli named captain as Afghanistan unveil Asian Games squad

Afghanistan have named Darwish Rasooli as captain of their 15-member cricket squad for the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, as they prepare to give several emerging players an opportunity on the international stage.

Rasooli has led Afghanistan once before, in a T20I against Qatar, where his 66 helped the team secure a victory.

The new captain has 33 international appearances, while Karim Janat and Najibullah Zadran bring 80 and 199 caps respectively. Nangeyalia Kharote is the only other player in the squad with more than 10 international appearances.

Kharote is expected to spearhead the spin department alongside legspinner Arab Gul Momand. Farmanullah, Abdullah Ahmadzai and Faridoon Dawoodzai form the pace options, with allrounders Ismat Alam and Janat also capable of contributing with the ball.

A number of players have been rewarded for their performances in the Shpageeza Cricket League, Afghanistan’s domestic T20 competition.

Mohammad Akram, who finished as the SCL’s second-highest run-scorer in the latest season, earns a place after a consistent campaign. Khalid Taniwal has also been selected following his impressive scoring rate.

Ismat was one of the tournament’s leading performers, collecting the Player of the Tournament award after scoring 294 runs at a strike rate of 168 and taking nine wickets at an average of 16.77. He has previously played two Tests for Afghanistan.

Faisal Shinozada is included after hitting a century against India in the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup semi-final in February. Hassan Eisakhil, son of former Afghanistan star Mohammad Nabi, has also been selected.

The Asian Games cricket competition will be played in Japan from September 24 to October 3.

Afghanistan squad: Darwish Rasooli (capt), Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Mohammad Akram, Hassan Eisakhil, Khalid Taniwal, Imran Mir, Faisal Shinozada, Najibullah Zadran, Farmanullah, Ismat Alam, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Arab Gul Momand, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Abdullah Ahmadzai.