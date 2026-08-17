Sport
Darwish Rasooli named captain as Afghanistan unveil Asian Games squad
The Asian Games cricket competition will be played in Japan from September 24 to October 3.
Afghanistan have named Darwish Rasooli as captain of their 15-member cricket squad for the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, as they prepare to give several emerging players an opportunity on the international stage.
Rasooli has led Afghanistan once before, in a T20I against Qatar, where his 66 helped the team secure a victory.
The new captain has 33 international appearances, while Karim Janat and Najibullah Zadran bring 80 and 199 caps respectively. Nangeyalia Kharote is the only other player in the squad with more than 10 international appearances.
Kharote is expected to spearhead the spin department alongside legspinner Arab Gul Momand. Farmanullah, Abdullah Ahmadzai and Faridoon Dawoodzai form the pace options, with allrounders Ismat Alam and Janat also capable of contributing with the ball.
A number of players have been rewarded for their performances in the Shpageeza Cricket League, Afghanistan’s domestic T20 competition.
Mohammad Akram, who finished as the SCL’s second-highest run-scorer in the latest season, earns a place after a consistent campaign. Khalid Taniwal has also been selected following his impressive scoring rate.
Ismat was one of the tournament’s leading performers, collecting the Player of the Tournament award after scoring 294 runs at a strike rate of 168 and taking nine wickets at an average of 16.77. He has previously played two Tests for Afghanistan.
Faisal Shinozada is included after hitting a century against India in the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup semi-final in February. Hassan Eisakhil, son of former Afghanistan star Mohammad Nabi, has also been selected.
The Asian Games cricket competition will be played in Japan from September 24 to October 3.
Afghanistan squad: Darwish Rasooli (capt), Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Mohammad Akram, Hassan Eisakhil, Khalid Taniwal, Imran Mir, Faisal Shinozada, Najibullah Zadran, Farmanullah, Ismat Alam, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Arab Gul Momand, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Abdullah Ahmadzai.
Sport
Afghanistan crowned champions of five-match ODI series against Ireland
Afghanistan’s national cricket team defeated Ireland by six wickets in the fifth and final match of the ODI series, securing victory and clinching the five-match series.
Afghanistan won the toss in the final match and elected to bowl first.
Rahmat Shah scored 143 runs off 133 balls, while Sediqullah Atal scored 98 runs off 112 balls.
Ireland set Afghanistan a target of 300 runs after scoring 299 for seven in 50 overs. Afghanistan chased down the target in 48.5 overs, losing four wickets.
Afghanistan had already won three other matches in the series, while the first match was abandoned due to rain.
For cricket fans across Afghanistan, Ariana Television Network (ATN) broadcast the five-match ODI series live.
Sport
Afghanistan clinch Ireland series with record ODI score
The victory gives Afghanistan an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.
Afghanistan sealed the five-match ODI series against Ireland with a game to spare after posting their highest-ever ODI total and beating the hosts by 42 runs in Belfast on Wednesday.
Batting first after Ireland won the toss, Afghanistan posted their highest-ever ODI total of 343 for nine in 50 overs. The innings was built around a brilliant 231-run partnership between Sediqullah Atal and Ibrahim Zadran.
Atal produced the standout performance, smashing a career-best 143 from 120 balls, including 17 fours and four sixes. Zadran followed with 107 off 118 balls, hitting 11 fours and a six. Their partnership laid the foundation for Afghanistan’s record total.
Ireland faced a difficult chase but received a strong response from Andrew Balbirnie, who scored 109. Curtis Campher also kept the hosts’ hopes alive with an aggressive 84 from just 46 balls. However, Afghanistan’s bowlers maintained control and bowled Ireland out for 301 in 48 overs.
Yamin Ahmadzai was Afghanistan’s leading bowler with four wickets for 71 runs, while Rashid Khan continued his impressive series with three wickets for 49 runs. Rashid has now taken 12 wickets in the series.
The victory gives Afghanistan an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series. The opening ODI was washed out, while Afghanistan won the second match by 92 runs and the third by three wickets.
The fifth and final ODI will be played at Stormont on Saturday.
Fans can watch the match live and exclusively in Afghanistan on Ariana Television.
Sport
Shamshad Eagles beat Speenghar Warriors by six wickets
Shamshad Eagles defeated Speenghar Warriors by six wickets in the sixth match of the Kabul Premier League at the Ayoubi Cricket Ground in Kabul on Tuesday.
Speenghar Warriors, who won the toss and elected to bat first, posted their total, of 143, before Shamshad Eagles produced a confident chase.
The Eagles reached the target with four balls remaining, securing a six-wicket victory and moving strongly in the Kabul Premier League standings.
Mohammad Shahzad was the standout performer for Shamshad Eagles and was named Player of the Match for his contribution to the Eagles’ successful run chase.
The result gives Shamshad Eagles valuable points as the tournament continues in Kabul.
The Kabul Premier League features six teams, with the tournament providing a platform for Afghanistan’s domestic players to showcase their talent.
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