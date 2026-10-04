International Sports
India clinch Asian Games cricket gold after beating Pakistan
The result marked India’s seventh consecutive T20 victory over Pakistan, extending their dominance in the format. India have now won 14 of the 18 T20 meetings between the two sides.
India have won the men’s T20 cricket gold medal at the Asian Games, beating Pakistan by 19 runs in the final in Japan.
India posted an imposing 211-6 from 20 overs, with Abhishek Sharma leading the charge with a blistering 61 off 28 balls.
Abhishek struck seven sixes and three fours, while Tilak Varma added an unbeaten 51 from just 22 deliveries. Shivam Dube also contributed 27 off 15 balls as India finished strongly.
Pakistan struggled early in their chase, falling to 39-3, before Hasan Nawaz launched a counterattack with 96 from 51 balls.
However, Pakistan could only reach 192-6, leaving India to secure a 19-run victory and another Asian Games gold medal.
The result marked India’s seventh consecutive T20 victory over Pakistan, extending their dominance in the format. India have now won 14 of the 18 T20 meetings between the two sides.
India had previously won gold when cricket returned to the Asian Games in China in 2022, making this their second consecutive men’s T20 gold medal.
The 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, conclude on Sunday, October 4, bringing 16 days of competition to a close.
The Games officially ran from September 19 to October 4, with the closing ceremony taking place in Nagoya on the final day.
The next edition of the Asian Games is scheduled to be held in Qatar in 2030.
International Sports
Afghanistan to face Pakistan, India and Australia at 2027 Cricket World Cup
The Afghan side will begin its World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 8 in Tshwane of South Africa.
Afghanistan will face Pakistan, Zimbabwe, India and Australia in the group stage of the 2027 Men’s Cricket World Cup, after the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the tournament schedule.
Afghanistan has been drawn in Group A alongside defending champions Australia, India, Pakistan, Zimbabwe and one qualifier.
The Afghan side will begin its World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 8 in Tshwane of South Africa.
Afghanistan will then face Zimbabwe on October 11 in Bulawayo of Zimbabwe, followed by a highly anticipated clash with India on October 14 in Tshwane.
The team’s fourth group-stage match will be against Australia on October 18 in KuGompo City of South Africa, before Afghanistan concludes its group campaign against Qualifier A on October 21, also in KuGompo City.
The top three teams from each group will advance to the Super 7 phase, along with the fourth-placed team that has the better record between the two groups.
The Super 7 phase will be played from October 25 to November 14, with the seven teams starting the phase without carrying any points from the group stage. Each team will play six matches.
The top four teams in the Super 7 standings will advance to the semi-finals, scheduled for November 17 and 18 in Cape Town and Tshwane respectively. The final will be played in Johannesburg on November 21.
The 2027 World Cup will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, with the tournament beginning on October 2 with a three-team Super Series in Windhoek.
Afghanistan is among the 12 teams already placed in the group stage. The remaining four World Cup places will be decided through the Cricket World Cup Qualifier, with the qualifier winner advancing directly to the group stage and the other three teams competing in the Super Series for the final spot.
The group stage officially begins on October 7, with Australia facing India in Cape Town in a repeat of the 2023 World Cup final.
International Sports
Crystal Palace cruise into EFL Cup fourth round
Strand Larsen doubled the advantage eight minutes after the restart, meeting Ben Chilwell’s cross from the left to score his second of the night.
Crystal Palace advanced to the fourth round of the English Football League (EFL) Cup with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Championship side Middlesbrough at Selhurst Park.
Jørgen Strand Larsen scored twice with headers, one in each half, before substitute Daichi Kamada added a superb third to seal Palace’s progress.
Palace, who made eight changes from their 3-2 Premier League win over Fulham, took the lead when Óscar Mingueza delivered a cross from the right for Strand Larsen to head home.
Strand Larsen doubled the advantage eight minutes after the restart, meeting Ben Chilwell’s cross from the left to score his second of the night.
Kamada then completed the victory shortly after coming on, expertly chipping the ball over Middlesbrough goalkeeper Sol Brynn from outside the penalty area.
Middlesbrough struggled to create clear chances, with Amario Cozier-Duberry forcing Palace goalkeeper Walter Benítez into a save with 15 minutes remaining.
Strand Larsen was named Player of the Match after a standout performance.
Chelsea vs Leeds live on ATN
Football fans in Afghanistan can watch tonight’s EFL Cup action live and exclusively on Ariana Television Network (ATN), with Chelsea taking on Leeds United.
ATN will broadcast Chelsea vs Leeds live tonight, giving fans across Afghanistan the chance to watch the match exclusively on Ariana Television.
International Sports
Messi returns to Inter Miami after Argentina retirement
The Argentine superstar marked his return by creating both of Miami’s goals, underlining his continued importance to the club after revealing his decision to step away from the Argentina national team.
Lionel Messi returned to Inter Miami action on Saturday following his announcement that he is retiring from international football, helping the Major League Soccer champions to a 2-2 draw with Atlanta United.
The Argentine superstar marked his return by creating both of Miami’s goals, underlining his continued importance to the club just days after revealing his decision to step away from the Argentina national team.
The match was delayed by 90 minutes because of thunderstorms and lightning, but Messi provided plenty of fireworks once play finally got underway.
Miami opened the scoring in the 32nd minute when Brazilian midfielder Casemiro rose to head home Messi’s corner.
Atlanta hit back just three minutes later, with former Newcastle forward Miguel Almirón firing a low shot beyond the Miami defence.
Messi was again at the centre of the action just before half-time. He started a move down the left that eventually allowed former Liverpool and Barcelona striker Luis Suárez to calmly finish and restore Miami’s lead.
But Atlanta refused to surrender, with Swiss striker Breel Embolo converting an 87th-minute penalty to earn the visitors a point.
For Messi, the match represented his first appearance since announcing his international retirement and offered an early glimpse of the next chapter of his career, with his focus now firmly on Inter Miami.
The result came during a busy night of MLS action.
Toronto and Chicago played out a remarkable 4-4 draw, while Philadelphia defeated Montreal 2-0, with 16-year-old Cavan Sullivan scoring his fourth goal of the season.
Sullivan now has 11 goal contributions this season, surpassing Freddy Adu’s previous record of 10 for a 16-year-old.
In Orlando, Antoine Griezmann scored in the 28th minute to give the hosts a 1-0 victory over San Diego, while Austin rescued a 1-1 draw against San Jose through Guilherme Biro’s seventh-minute stoppage-time equaliser.
India clinch Asian Games cricket gold after beating Pakistan
India says drug kingpin linked to Afghan heroin, meth deported from Turkey
DABS, Tajikistan’s Pamir Energy sign agreement on electricity supply to Badakhshan
Afghan envoy in Moscow stresses economic cooperation with region
Russian embassy expresses concern over civilian casualties in Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan
Saudi energy group signs major Afghanistan deals covering gas exploration and pipeline plans
Khalilzad: Afghanistan ready to attract major investment
Messi returns to Inter Miami after Argentina retirement
Imam Abu Hanifa exhibition to draw exhibitors from more than 20 countries
Maryam Nawaz says Punjab faces greater security threats from neighbouring provinces
Tahawol: Escalation of internal political crisis in Pakistan discussed
Saar: Continuation of crisis in the Middle East discussed
Tawsia: Review of three key economic developments in Afghanistan
Tahawol: Pakistan’s airstrikes on civilians in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Improvement in Afghanistan-China relations discussed
Trending
-
Regional4 days ago
US imposes sanctions on 13 tied to Iran weapons procurement
-
Latest News3 days ago
Four members of one family killed in Helmand in Pakistan airstrike
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan Champions League: Toofan Herat and Aino Mina Kandahar draw 1-1
-
Sport5 days ago
Istiqlal Kabul beat Khurasan Faryab 2-0 with late goals
-
Business5 days ago
Russia accuses West of double standards over deportation of Afghans
-
Business5 days ago
Kazakhstan grain shipments to Afghanistan rise over 4-fold
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan, Tajikistan seek stronger trade and investment ties
-
Sport2 days ago
ACB announces Afghanistan squads for Bangladesh, Zimbabwe series