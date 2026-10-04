India clinch Asian Games cricket gold after beating Pakistan

India have won the men’s T20 cricket gold medal at the Asian Games, beating Pakistan by 19 runs in the final in Japan.

India posted an imposing 211-6 from 20 overs, with Abhishek Sharma leading the charge with a blistering 61 off 28 balls.

Abhishek struck seven sixes and three fours, while Tilak Varma added an unbeaten 51 from just 22 deliveries. Shivam Dube also contributed 27 off 15 balls as India finished strongly.

Pakistan struggled early in their chase, falling to 39-3, before Hasan Nawaz launched a counterattack with 96 from 51 balls.

However, Pakistan could only reach 192-6, leaving India to secure a 19-run victory and another Asian Games gold medal.

The result marked India’s seventh consecutive T20 victory over Pakistan, extending their dominance in the format. India have now won 14 of the 18 T20 meetings between the two sides.

India had previously won gold when cricket returned to the Asian Games in China in 2022, making this their second consecutive men’s T20 gold medal.

The 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, conclude on Sunday, October 4, bringing 16 days of competition to a close.

The Games officially ran from September 19 to October 4, with the closing ceremony taking place in Nagoya on the final day.

The next edition of the Asian Games is scheduled to be held in Qatar in 2030.