Lionel Messi bids tearful farewell to Argentina after 3-0 win over Benin

Lionel Messi has brought his 21-year international career with Argentina to an emotional end, scoring in a 3-0 victory over Benin in front of a packed Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires.

The 39-year-old, widely regarded as one of football’s greatest players, made his record-extending 208th appearance for Argentina and scored his 126th international goal from the penalty spot in the 71st minute.

Messi also provided the assist for Nicolás Otamendi to open the scoring, before Nico Paz added a third as Argentina secured a comfortable victory.

But the result was secondary to the emotional farewell for Messi, who received a huge ovation from around 85,000 supporters.

The Argentina captain was visibly emotional even before the match, wiping away tears as the team bus travelled through crowds of supporters on its way to the stadium.

Messi entered the pitch alongside his three children, while his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and mother, Celia Cuccittini, watched from the VIP area.

A giant Argentina shirt displaying the word “Gracias” above Messi’s famous No. 10 was placed on the pitch before kick-off.

The emotion continued during the national anthem, with Messi appearing tearful as Falklands War veteran Fabio Santana sang alongside a banner reading “The Malvinas are Argentine.”

The match was stopped in the 10th minute in honour of Messi’s iconic shirt number, with the entire stadium joining in a minute-long ovation.

Messi then produced the moment fans had hoped for, converting a penalty in the 71st minute to cap his final appearance on home soil.

‘I gave it my all’

After the final whistle, a spectacular drone show illuminated the sky above the Monumental, displaying Messi’s image and paying tribute to the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Messi’s international farewell comes just over two months after Argentina lost the 2026 World Cup final to Spain in New Jersey.

Following that defeat, Messi said: “I gave it my all; I have nothing left to give, and besides, there are great young players coming up who deserve their chance.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Messi was awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Buenos Aires during a ceremony at the Argentine Football Association headquarters.

Fans also gathered outside the AFA headquarters, unfurling a huge Argentine flag featuring Messi alongside the words “The joy of my life.”

Former Barcelona teammate Neymar paid tribute to Messi, saying the world should thank him for everything he had done for football.

Messi remains under contract with Inter Miami until 2028, although he has previously indicated that he could retire from football sooner than expected.

His Argentina career included the 2022 World Cup triumph, ending the country’s 36-year wait for a third world title, as well as Copa América victories in 2021 and 2024.

Argentina also finished runners-up at the 2014 and 2026 World Cups.

After more than two decades representing the national team, Messi’s final night in Buenos Aires provided an emotional farewell to one of the defining figures in Argentina’s football history.