Tahawol
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s retaliatory attacks against Pakistan discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Reactions to Pakistan’s attacks on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Pakistan’s attacks on civilians in Afghanistan
Tahawol
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