Iran eyes Afghanistan as key economic opportunity amid sanctions

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has described neighboring countries, including Afghanistan, as a major economic opportunity for Iran as the country continues to face international sanctions.

Speaking at a meeting with tourism and handicrafts investors in Razavi Khorasan province, Araghchi said neighboring states represent Iran’s “greatest opportunity” for expanding foreign policy and economic cooperation.

He highlighted the potential for health tourism between Iran and Afghanistan, saying the Foreign Ministry faces no obstacle to issuing visas to Afghan nationals and is ready to facilitate the process for genuine applicants, particularly those seeking medical treatment.

Araghchi said dedicated systems and procedures should be developed for health tourism to make it easier for eligible Afghan visitors to enter Iran, adding that the Foreign Ministry is prepared to cooperate with relevant authorities.

He also called for greater powers for provincial governments to address economic and cross-border issues, saying Iran’s president supports strengthening local decision-making to resolve problems more quickly.

Referring to Iran’s experience with “provincial diplomacy,” Araghchi said many issues with neighboring countries, particularly those involving border regions, could be addressed more efficiently through local authorities.

He cited the Iran-Afghanistan border as an example, saying a problem between Razavi Khorasan and Afghanistan could potentially be resolved more quickly through officials on both sides rather than being referred to Tehran and Kabul for negotiations.